Ukraine war: Biden nominee Bridget Brink set to be confirmed as US envoy to Kyiv
Veteran diplomat Bridget Brink, who was nominated by US President Joe Biden to be the country's next ambassador to war-hit Ukraine, was on Wednesday (local time) given a unanimous approval by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee for appointment to the post, which means that she just a step away from being Washington's new representative in the east European nation.
A confirmation by the full Senate is all Brink now requires to relocate to Ukrainian capital Kyiv from Bratislava, Slovakia, where she is the incumbent American envoy to that country, a position she took over in 2019 under Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump.
A Michigan native who speaks fluent Russian, Brink appeared for her confirmation hearing on May 10; after being approved by the Foreign Relations Committee, she is likely to win confirmation from the Senate as well. The position of a full US envoy to Ukraine has been vacant for the last three years.
Brink has been a career diplomat for 25 years. She has served in Uzbekistan, Georgia, as well as in several positions in the State Department and White House's National Security Council. She was nominated by Biden on April 25.
In the absence of an ambassador, Kristina Kvein serves as Washington's charge d'affaires in Kyiv. Marie Yovanovitch was the previous American envoy to Ukraine, from August 2016 to May 2019.
On Wednesday, the United States reopened its embassy in Kyiv, which it relocated to Lviv in west Ukraine, on February 14. The embassy was shifted amid mounting threats of a Russian military action in Ukraine. On February 24, Russia launched a full-scale invasion which is yet to come to an end.
(With Reuters inputs)
-
32 cases in Portugal, Spain put Europe on alert for monkeypox
Officials in Spain and Portugal announced on Wednesday that they have detected around 32 suspected cases of monkeypox, days after the UK reported new cases that have triggered concerns that there may be an undetected transmission in parts of Europe. Portugal had five confirmed and 20 suspected cases, Spain eight suspected cases and UK seven confirmed infections as on Wednesday.
-
Blinken, Bilawal meet, hold talks on strengthening ties
US secretary of state Antony Blinken on Wednesday met Pakistan's foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at the UN headquarters and their talks focussed on regional security as well as strengthening bilateral economic and commercial ties. Bilawal is on a maiden visit to the US at the invitation of Blinken to attend the ministerial meeting on the “Global Food Security Call to Action” to be held at the United Nations later on Wednesday.
-
World Bank to offer $30 billion as Ukraine war threatens food security
The World Bank said on Wednesday it will make $30 billion available to help stem a food security crisis threatened by Russia's war in Ukraine, which has cut off most grain exports from the two countries. The total will include $12 billion in new projects and over $18 billion funds from existing food and nutrition-related projects that have been approved but have not yet been disbursed, the bank said.
-
Russia-Ukraine war: ‘Kyiv not keen to end hostilities’
The Kremlin on Wednesday accused Kyiv authorities of not wanting to continue talks to end hostilities that started after Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops into pro-Western Ukraine. “Talks are indeed not moving forward and we note the complete lack of will of Ukrainian negotiators to continue this process,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. “We always say that we are ready for negotiations ... but we were given no other choice,”foreign minister Sergei Lavrovv said.
-
Explainer: Why monkeypox cases are rising in Europe
A handful of cases of monkeypox have now been reported or are suspected in the United Kingdom, Portugal and Spain. The outbreaks are raising alarm because the disease mostly occurs in west and central Africa, and only very occasionally spreads elsewhere. Portugal has logged five confirmed cases, and Spain is testing 23 potential cases. Neither country has reported cases before. As such, experts have warned of wider transmission if cases have gone unreported.
