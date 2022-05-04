Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Ukraine: Joe Biden to discuss 'additional' Russia sanctions with G7 this week
world news

Ukraine: Joe Biden to discuss 'additional' Russia sanctions with G7 this week

US President Joe Biden told reporters, “With regard to additional sanctions, we're always open to additional sanctions.”
File photo of US President Joe Biden.(Reuters)
Updated on May 04, 2022 09:20 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

United States President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he would speak with other leaders from the Group of Seven (G7) nations this week about potential further sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters, the US President said, "With regard to additional sanctions, we're always open to additional sanctions." 

"I'll be speaking with the members of the G7 this week about what we're going to do or not do," he added. 

Read here for updates on the war

Amid Moscow's intensified offensive in eastern Ukraine, Kyiv's defence ministry said the weeks-long war has killed thousands of people, uprooted millions and flattened Ukrainian cities.

Russia also stepped up strikes on targets in western Ukraine, saying it was disrupting Western arms deliveries, and close Russian ally Belarus announced large-scale army drills.

New measures announced by the EU include sanctions against Russia's top bank and a ban on Russian broadcasters from European airwaves, as well as the embargo on crude oil in six months.

RELATED STORIES

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
ukraine russia ukraine crisis joe biden
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP