Ukraine war: Women, children invariably suffer most in any conflict, says India
As Russia's offensive in Ukraine continues, India on Monday at the United Nations Security Council said that women and children invariably suffer the most in any armed conflicts or military confrontation.
At the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) briefing on Ukraine, India's permanent representative to the UN, TS Tirumurti said, “From reports coming out of Ukraine, women and children disproportionately impacted and form bulk of refugees and Internally Displaced Persons.”
Tirumurti added that when innocent lives are at stake, diplomacy should prevail as the only viable option.
He also said that since the beginning of the Ukraine war, India stood for peace dialogue and diplomacy. “We believe that no solution can be arrived at by shedding blood and at the cost of innocent lives,” Tirumurti said during the UNSC session.
His comments on the impact on women and children amid the Ukraine war come as top UN officials called for a probe into Russia's violence against women along with the protection of children in the ongoing conflict.
“This war must stop now. We are increasingly hearing of rape and sexual violence. These allegations must be independently investigated to ensure justice and accountability,” Sima Bahous, director of the UN women's agency, said during a security council meeting on Monday.
On the other hand, UNICEF's director of emergency programs Manuel Fontaine warned of the risk to children of famine. “Of the 3.2 million children estimated to have remained in their homes, nearly half may be at risk of not having enough food,” Fontaine said during the council meeting.
“The situation is even worse in cities like Mariupol and Kherson, where children and their families have now gone weeks without running water and sanitation services, a regular supply of food, and medical care,” he further added.
Last month, UNICEF said that children who were fleeing Ukraine were at a heightened risk of human trafficking and exploitation.
“The war in Ukraine is leading to massive displacement and refugee flows – conditions that could lead to a significant spike in human trafficking and an acute child protection crisis,” Afshan Khan, UNICEF’s Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia said on March 19.
(With AFP inputs)
