Home / World News / Ukraine's Zelensky says Kherson 'ours' after Russian retreat

Ukraine's Zelensky says Kherson 'ours' after Russian retreat

world news
Published on Nov 11, 2022 11:21 PM IST

"Our people. Ours. Kherson," Zelensky wrote on Telegram alongside a Ukraine flag emoji and amateur video footage that appeared to show Ukrainian troops gathering with residents of the city.

This satellite image released by Maxar Technologies shows the northern span of the damaged Antonovskiy bridge, in Kherson, Ukraine, on Friday(AP)
This satellite image released by Maxar Technologies shows the northern span of the damaged Antonovskiy bridge, in Kherson, Ukraine, on Friday(AP)
AFP |

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday wrote on social media that the southern city of Kherson was "ours" after Russia announced it had completed a retreat from the regional hub.

"Our people. Ours. Kherson," Zelensky wrote on Telegram alongside a Ukraine flag emoji and amateur video footage that appeared to show Ukrainian troops gathering with residents of the city.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia russia ukraine crisis volodymyr zelensky + 1 more
russia russia ukraine crisis volodymyr zelensky

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out