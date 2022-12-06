Ukraine's Zelensky visits Sloviansk near Donbas frontline

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday was visiting the frontline city of Sloviansk in the eastern Ukraine region of Donetsk, where Russian forces have been pressing an offensive for months, the presidency said.

Zelensky appeared in a video on social media wearing a winter coat and standing next to large sign in Ukraine's blue and yellow colours bearing the city name Sloviansk and calling for a moment of silence to commemorate killed Ukrainian soldiers.

