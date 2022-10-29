Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / 'Ukrainians will freeze to death if…': Kyiv mayor's appeal amid blackouts

'Ukrainians will freeze to death if…': Kyiv mayor's appeal amid blackouts

world news
Published on Oct 29, 2022 02:37 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: “Send blankets and generators or we’ll freeze to death,” Vitali Klitschko told the UK’s Telegraph.

Russia-Ukraine War: People use flashlights as they walk through an unlit underpass in the center of Kyiv.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

As Ukraine's capital Kyiv faces regular blackouts following widespread Russian strikes on the energy grid this month, city's mayor said that Ukrainians will freeze to death this winter if the West does not urgently send blankets and generators to keep them warm, a report said.

“Send blankets and generators or we’ll freeze to death,” Vitali Klitschko told the UK’s Telegraph.

Read more: Russia signals rapid Kherson retreat, UK says

The attacks on the energy grid are being seen as a bid by Moscow to break the Ukrainian resolve heading into winter as almost 40% of the nation’s energy infrastructure has been damaged by missile and drone attacks, Ukraine's president Zelensky said.

“We are doing everything we can do to save the lives of our people and to protect them. But this winter will definitely be a huge challenge for us," Vitali Klitschko said.

Read more: Russia will take into account modernisation of US nuke bombs in Europe: Report

Vitali Klitschko said that they have managed to purchase generators and have prepared 1,000 mobile heating points in Kyiv as in the coming days night-time temperatures across Ukraine are expected to plunge.

Earlier this month, Kyiv residents were warned of a “sharp deterioration” in electricity supplies.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

Topics
russia ukraine crisis russia ukraine war
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP