UK's Johnson says under-fire Sunak to remain finance minister
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave his backing to his under-fire finance minister Rishi Sunak, saying he will remain in his job as the country's second most powerful politician after the next cabinet reshuffle expected later this year.
Sunak, once seen as a strong candidate to succeed Johnson, has faced a salvo of criticism for not giving enough cost-of-living support to households, his wealthy wife's non-domiciled tax status and a fine he received, along with Johnson, for breaking lockdown rules.
Asked on a trip to India whether Sunak will still be the finance minister in the autumn, Johnson said: "The answer to that is yes".
Johnson declined to answer questions about whether other ministers will keep their jobs.
"You're not going to get any more out of me," he said. "Let's talk about what we're doing and let's not talk about who's going to do it."
Sunak has also been criticised for holding a U.S. "green card" - an immigration status intended for permanent U.S. residents - after he became finance minister in 2020.
An opinion poll published by polling firm YouGov on Thursday showed 40% of respondents considered Sunak to be incompetent, up 23 points from January last year but still less than the 66% who think Johnson is incompetent.
Johnson told reporters in India that he would do everything to help people in Britain facing what the government's budget forecasters have said is likely to be the biggest fall in inflation-adjusted incomes since at least the 1950s.
But Johnson said critics who have blamed rising energy bills on the government's plans to promote renewable energy were mistaken.
"Green technology, sustainable electricity can help to reduce bills," he said. "Overall if you look at what we have done with renewables it has helped to reduce bills over the last few years and will continue to do so."
-
Congresswoman Ilhan Omar's Pakistan visit not sponsored by US govt: Official
Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar's travel to Pakistan this week is not sponsored by the United States government, an official said on Thursday. She also met Pakistan's new Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, his predecessor Imran Khan and several other leaders of the country. "As I understand it, Representative Omar is not visiting Pakistan on US government sponsored travel,” State Department Spokesperson Ned Price told reporters at his daily news conference.
-
Earth Day 2022: Google Doodle shows impact of climate change at 4 locations
Earth Day 2022: Today's Doodle artwork of the Google search engine is dedicated to the annual Earth Day and addresses the issue of climate change, one of the most pressing topics of our time. Google Doodle has issued real time-lapse imagery to show the impact of climate change across four different locales around Earth. Imagery from each location will be displayed on the homepage of the Google search engine for several hours at a time.
-
Russia imposes travel ban on Kamala Harris, Mark Zuckerberg; Canadians hit too
Russia on Thursday slapped a travel ban on US Vice-President Kamala Harris and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in response to sanctions imposed over the Kremlin's “military operations” in Ukraine. The travel ban also covers 27 other prominent Americans, reported news agency AFP. Among others, the US list includes ABC News television presenter George Stephanopoulos, Washington Post columnist David Ignatius, and the Russia-focused Meduza news site's editor Kevin Rothrock.
-
Warner Bros. Discovery to shut down CNN+ in cost-cutting effort
Discovery Inc. is shutting down CNN, its month-old streaming service, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The service eclipsed 100,000 subscribers in its first week, Bloomberg News reported last week, but ultimately succumbed to cost cutting by the media company's new management. CNN offers a mix of lifestyle shows and traditional news, including a daily interview show from Chris Wallace and a food and travel show hosted by actress Eva Longoria.
-
‘Grateful to POTUS & American people’: Zelensky on fresh US package for Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday thanked his United States counterpart, Joe Biden, for announcing a fresh package, in the form of military aid and worth USD 800 million, to help the war-ravaged nation which, since February 24, has been under an invasion from its neighbour Russia. Zelensky's reaction came shortly after Biden announced the latest package for the east European nation.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics