IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / UK's Prince William joins social media boycott over racism
Britain's royal family has been contending with its own issues over prejudice.(REUTERS)
Britain's royal family has been contending with its own issues over prejudice.(REUTERS)
world news

UK's Prince William joins social media boycott over racism

  • Clubs and a coalition of football organisations including the English FA and Premier League have said they will not post on their channels this weekend.
READ FULL STORY
AFP |
PUBLISHED ON APR 30, 2021 08:04 PM IST

Britain's Prince William said Friday he would join a weekend boycott of social media announced by football clubs and the sport's overseer bodies, in protest at racist abuse of players.

"As President of the FA (Football Association) I join the entire football community in the social media boycott this weekend," the Duke of Cambridge tweeted.

Clubs and a coalition of football organisations including the English FA and Premier League have said they will not post on their channels this weekend.

The campaign has grown beyond football, with other sports bodies joining in plus sponsors and broadcasters.

Britain's royal family has been contending with its own issues over prejudice, after William's younger brother Harry and his wife Meghan accused an unidentified member of the monarchy of racism.

The explosive charges prompted William to defend the institution he will eventually lead. "We're very much not a racist family," he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
prince william
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP