UK's Rishi Sunak looking to delay tax rises
British finance minister Rishi Sunak is expected to delay plans for tax rises until late this year, The Times newspaper reported on Friday, citing a senior government source.
The source said the upcoming budget on March 3 was the "wrong time" for tax rises and the plans were likely to be delayed until autumn at the earliest, the newspaper reported.
Sunak has also rejected calls to extend a temporary cut to taxes on property purchases, known as stamp duty, that is due to expire at the end of March, the Times reported.
A source at the finance ministry told Reuters that it never comments on tax policy.
"But the truth is that no decisions have been taken this far in advance, not least given the amount of uncertainty in the current outlook," the source added.
Analysts say the temporary stamp duty cut helped to fuel a pandemic boom in Britain's housing market as buyers sought bigger houses with gardens during the coronavirus lockdown.
Sunak launched a 4.6 billion pound ($6.2 billion) support package for businesses on Tuesday to soften an expected recession caused by a surge in Covid-19 cases that has triggered a third national lockdown.
Sunak has previously announced emergency help for the economy worth 280 billion pounds, including a massive job protection scheme that will run until the end of April.
Britain's economy looks likely to tip back into recession - shrinking in the final quarter of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021 - following a record 25% fall in output in the first two months of lockdown last year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistani court directs authorities to arrest JeM chief Masood Azhar by Jan 18
- The court’s order was the first official acknowledgement of Azhar’s presence on Pakistani soil in recent years. Pakistani officials and leaders have repeatedly said they didn’t have information on his whereabouts.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
French warplanes fly over Central African Republic again as vote tensions grow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ain't flying unless it's just us: Jakarta man books entire flight to avoid Covid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
62 passengers, crew aboard Indonesia plane suspected to have crashed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US lawmakers argue why Trump must be removed with only a few days left in office
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK rolls out 'Act like you’ve got it' drive amid 'alarming' Covid-19 spike
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nancy Pelosi moves cautiously against Trump as Biden focuses on agenda
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK's Rishi Sunak looking to delay tax rises
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
First Qatari vehicles cross border into Saudi after Gulf detente
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chaos in Pak Senate over arrest of PDM workers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US Capitol Hill violence: Chicago police union head apologises for defending mob
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5.7 magnitude quake strikes Taiwan, no immediate reports of damage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 killed by avalanche at Siberian ski resort
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indonesian Sriwijaya Air plane loses contact after taking off from Jakarta
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Explained: How Trump could be impeached again within days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox