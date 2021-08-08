Home / World News / Umrah pilgrimage: Saudi Arabia to reopen borders for vaccinated travellers
Pilgrims keeping social distance perform their Umrah in the Grand Mosque during the annual Haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, in Saudi Arabia. (via REUTERS)
Umrah pilgrimage: Saudi Arabia to reopen borders for vaccinated travellers

With a capacity that would rise to 2 million pilgrims from 60,000 pilgrims per month, Mecca and Medina will start welcoming visitors from abroad to their mosques while maintaining Covid-19 precautionary measures.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 08, 2021 06:36 AM IST

Saudi Arabia will gradually begin receiving Umrah pilgrimage requests from abroad for vaccinated pilgrims starting August 9 after about a year and a half of not receiving overseas worshippers due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, the state news agency (SPA) reported early on Sunday.

An official in the Hajj and Umrah Ministry said domestic and overseas pilgrims will have to include authorised Covid-19 vaccination certificates along with their Umrah request.

Vaccinated pilgrims from countries that Saudi Arabia includes on its entry-ban list will have to be institutionally quarantined upon arrival, the report added.

Umrah, a pilgrimage to Islam's two holiest sites that is undertaken at any time of the year, was reopened in October for domestic worshippers after it was totally upon the outbreak of the pandemic.

Islam's holiest sites' home for the second year in a row had hosted a limited-numbered, domestic Haj pilgrimage in July.

