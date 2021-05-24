UN aviation agency to meet Thursday on Belarus forced landing
- The International Civil Aviation Organization Council's "president has called an urgent meeting of the 36 diplomatic representatives to the ICAO Council.
The UN civil aviation agency announced an "urgent" meeting for Thursday after Belarus provoked an international outcry by forcing a commercial airliner to land so it could arrest an opposition activist.
The International Civil Aviation Organization Council's "president has called an urgent meeting of the 36 diplomatic representatives to the ICAO Council" on the flight, the body said Monday.
