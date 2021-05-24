Home / World News / UN aviation agency to meet Thursday on Belarus forced landing
Supporters of Belarusian opposition blogger and activist Roman Protasevich wait for the arrival of a Ryanair flight after it was diverted to Belarus, at Vilnius Airport in Vilnius, Lithuania. (REUTERS)
UN aviation agency to meet Thursday on Belarus forced landing

  • The International Civil Aviation Organization Council's "president has called an urgent meeting of the 36 diplomatic representatives to the ICAO Council.
AFP |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 24, 2021 11:01 PM IST

The UN civil aviation agency announced an "urgent" meeting for Thursday after Belarus provoked an international outcry by forcing a commercial airliner to land so it could arrest an opposition activist.

The International Civil Aviation Organization Council's "president has called an urgent meeting of the 36 diplomatic representatives to the ICAO Council" on the flight, the body said Monday.

