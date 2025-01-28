Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UN chief Guterres condemns 'appalling' attack on Darfur hospital in Sudan

AFP |
Jan 28, 2025 03:02 AM IST

Since April 2023, Sudan has been engulfed in a brutal war between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy, RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "strongly condemns" a paramilitary attack on a hospital in El-Fasher, in Sudan's western Darfur region, that killed 70 people, his spokesman said Monday.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged for a ceasefire in Lebanon, highlighting the importance of maintaining sovereignty.(Reuters)
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged for a ceasefire in Lebanon, highlighting the importance of maintaining sovereignty.(Reuters)

"This appalling attack which affected the only functioning hospital in Darfur's largest city comes after more than 21 months of war have left much of Sudan's health care system in tatters," Stephane Dujarric said.

Since April 2023, Sudan has been engulfed in a brutal war between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy, RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

RSF paramilitaries have captured every state capital in the vast western region of Darfur except for El-Fasher, which they have besieged since May.

"The secretary-general reiterates that, under international humanitarian law, the wounded and sick, as well as medical personnel and medical facilities, must be respected and protected at all times," Dujarric said.

The Friday hospital attack left 70 people dead and 19 injured, according to the head of the World Health Organisation, Tedros Adhanom.

The war in Sudan has so far killed tens of thousands of people, uprooted over 12 million and threatened millions across the country with mass starvation.

In the area around El-Fasher, famine has already taken hold in three displacement camps -- Zamzam, Abu Shouk and Al-Salam -- and is expected to expand to five more areas including the city itself by May, according to a UN-backed assessment.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to Donald Trump Oath Ceremony Live, Donald Trump Inauguration Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to Donald Trump Oath Ceremony Live, Donald Trump Inauguration Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On