close_game
close_game
News / World News / UN chief to world leaders at COP28: Agree on emissions cut, please

UN chief to world leaders at COP28: Agree on emissions cut, please

Reuters |
Dec 10, 2023 02:32 PM IST

Guterres, speaking at the Doha Forum conference, said that despite pledges, emissions are at a record high and fossil fuels are the major cause.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged leaders at the COP28 climate conference to agree on deep cuts to emissions and stop global warming exceeding 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit).

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres(REUTERS)
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres(REUTERS)

ALSO READ| Israel-Hamas war: 17,700 Palestinians killed and 48,780 wounded in Gaza

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Guterres, speaking at the Doha Forum conference, said that despite pledges, emissions are at a record high and fossil fuels are the major cause. He also said he will not give up his appeals for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out