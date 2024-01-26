UN rights chief on first nitrogen gas execution in US: ‘May amount to torture’
UN rights chief said, “I deeply regret the execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith in Alabama.”
UN human rights chief Volker Turk Friday said the execution of a convicted murderer in the United States by nitrogen gas suffocation could amount to torture.
"I deeply regret the execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith in Alabama despite serious concerns this novel and untested method of suffocation by nitrogen gas may amount to torture, or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment," Turk said in a brief statement.
