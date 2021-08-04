UN Security Council condemns attacks on Afghan civilians

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) condemned “in the strongest terms” deliberate attacks on civilians in Afghanistan and all instances of terrorism. In a resolution passed on Tuesday, the council also called the July 30 attack on UN compound in Herat "deplorable".

An Afghan security forces guard was killed and several others were injured in the attack.

The press statement was agreed by all 15 members of the UNSC. The UN's most powerful body called on the Afghan government and the Taliban "to engage meaningfully in an inclusive, Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process in order to make urgent progress towards a political settlement and a ceasefire".

"The members of the Security Council recognized that a sustainable peace can be achieved only through a comprehensive and inclusive Afghan-led, Afghan-owned peace process that aims at a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire, as well as an inclusive, just, and realistic political settlement to end the conflict in Afghanistan," according to the statement.

The members reaffirmed that there is no military solution to the conflict, and declared that they do not support the restoration of the Islamic Emirate.

The council's statement came a day after a powerful blast hit Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Tuesday near the city’s heavily fortified Green Zone, an area home to government buildings and foreign embassies.

At least three people were killed and seven wounded in the attack and sporadic gunfire that followed, the country's health ministry said.

A senior security official said the blast appeared to have been caused by a car bomb and the apparent target was the residence of a member of parliament.

The council is expected to hold an open meeting Friday on the worsening security situation in Afghanistan, news agency Associated Press reported quoting diplomats who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The war between the Taliban and Afghanistan's government forces has intensified over the past few months as US and NATO troops complete their pullout from the war-torn country. The Taliban are now trying to seize provincial capitals after already taking smaller administrative districts.