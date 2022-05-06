UN Security Council, including Russia, to express concern about Ukraine
The UN Security Council, including Russia, has agreed to express "deep concern regarding the maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine" in the body's first statement since Russia invaded its neighbor ten weeks ago, diplomats said on Friday.
Statements of the Security Council are agreed by consensus. The brief text drafted by Norway and Mexico is due to be formally adopted at a meeting later on Friday, diplomats said.
Massive explosion damages hotel in Cuban capital, 8 deaths reported
A powerful explosion badly damaged a hotel in the Cuban capital on Friday and officials reported at least eight people had died. The blast that ripped away large sections of the outer wall at the Hotel Saratoga, a 19th century structure in Old Havana, apparently was due to a gas leak, according to the Twitter account of the office of President Miguel Diaz-Canel, who went to the site. A school next door had been evacuated.
Emergency declared in Sri Lanka again as anti-govt protests escalate
Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Friday declared a state of emergency, giving security forces sweeping powers for the second time to deal with the ongoing anti-government protests, AFP reported. A spokesman for the president said he invoked the tough laws to "ensure public order" after trade unions staged a nationwide strike Friday demanding his resignation over a worsening economic crisis.
Remain deeply concerned about worsening situation in Ukraine: India at UN
India on Friday said it remained deeply concerned about the worsening situation in Ukraine and reiterated its call for an immediate cessation of violence and end to hostilities. Counsellor at India's Permanent Mission to United Nations, Pratik Mathur further said India had strongly condemned the killing of civilians in Bucha and supported the call for an independent investigation into the matter.
Female teachers to be reinstated in Afghanistan schools
Amidst several discussions in Afghanistan over the Taliban decree banning secondary schools for girls, the Nimroz education department has agreed to reinstate female teachers in the school. The Nimroz education department has confirmed that all the female Afghan teachers who lost their jobs after the fall of the Afghan government will once again be employed at schools in need, reported the Tolo news.
Mariupol 'destroyed completely', says Zelensky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday that the southeastern port city of Mariupol has been destroyed completely and there is nothing left to fall to Russians, except for its besieged steelworks. Zelensky, speaking on a video call to the Chatham House think-tank in London, was asked how the fall of the strategic city could affect the course of the conflict.
