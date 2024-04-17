 UN urges aid worth $2.8 billion for Gaza, West Bank amid war | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UN urges aid worth $2.8 billion for Gaza, West Bank amid war

Reuters |
Apr 17, 2024 07:18 PM IST

A major chunk of funding - $782.1 million - will be destined for food aid for 2.2 million people in Gaza and 400,000 people in the West Bank, the appeal said.

The United Nations appealed on Wednesday for $2.8 billion in funding to assist more than three million people in Gaza and the West Bank until the end of the year, to help ease food shortages and prevent looming famine in Gaza.

Buildings lie in ruin near Israel's border with Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, as seen from Israel.(REUTERS)
Buildings lie in ruin near Israel's border with Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, as seen from Israel.(REUTERS)

A flash appeal published by the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said that sum was needed to help 3.1 million people and "reduce human suffering and prevent further loss of life."

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

A major chunk of funding - $782.1 million - will be destined for food aid for 2.2 million people in Gaza and 400,000 people in the West Bank, the appeal said.

More than six months of war have created critical food shortages among Gaza's Palestinians that in some areas now exceed famine levels, according to the United Nations.

A senior U.N. aid official said on Tuesday that the United Nations was struggling to prevent famine in the Gaza Strip and while there had been some improvement in coordination with Israel, aid deliveries in the enclave still faced obstacles.

Israel aims to wipe out Hamas in Gaza after a deadly Oct. 7 attack on Israel by the Palestinian militant group, in which it killed some 1,200 people and took more than 250 people hostage, according to Israeli tallies.

Gaza health authorities say Israel has killed more than 33,000 people since, in its assault on the enclave.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Latest World News, Israel-Iran News Live along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / UN urges aid worth $2.8 billion for Gaza, West Bank amid war
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On