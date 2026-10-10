Air India flights to and from Riyadh remain cancelled till October 15 amid Houthi attacks: Sources

Air India has extended the cancellation of its flights to and from Riyadh until October 15, 2026, citing the evolving situation in the region, sources told Hindustan Times. The airline said that it was closely monitoring developments and assessing the situation. (Reuters)

The airline said affected passengers would be offered a full refund if they cancel their bookings. It added that it was closely monitoring developments and assessing the situation.

Earlier, Air India Express, IndiGo and Akasa Air had cancelled flights to and from Riyadh following heightened security concerns after Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed they had carried out a ballistic missile strike on King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital.

India condemns attacks on Saudi airports India on Thursday strongly condemned the attacks on the two Saudi airports, calling the targeting of civilian infrastructure “completely unacceptable”.

Also read | Yemen's Houthis claim they struck Saudi's Riyadh airport with ballistic missile; ops hit

The ministry of external affairs said, “India condemns the attacks over the past few days targeting Abha International Airport and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, which have resulted in civilian deaths and injuries.”

“The targeting of civilian infrastructure is completely unacceptable. We express our deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones. We wish speedy recovery for those injured,” the ministry said.

New Delhi also expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia, saying, “We express solidarity and stand with the people and government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”