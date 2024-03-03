Unbeatens Argentina, Australia and Fiji advance at LA Sevens

Undefeated season leader Argentina cruised into the quarter-finals of the World Rugby SVNS Series at Los Angeles with two pool-stage triumphs on Saturday while unbeatens Australia and Fiji also topped their groups. HT Image

The Argentine squad seeks a fourth consecutive title after triumphs in Cape Town, Perth and Vancouver -- where the South Americans captured a third consecutive Vancouver crown last weekend.

Saturday night's later quarter-final matches will send Argentina against Ireland, Australia against Great Britain, Fiji against Spain and France against the host United States.

Argentina captured the Pool A title by beating South Africa 17-5, boosted by two tries from Luciano Gonzalez, and defeating Ireland 26-14.

Australia captured Pool B with a 17-12 victory over the host United States and a 28-19 triumph over Samoa. Henry Palmer scored one try against the Americans and two in the group clincher.

Fiji advanced from Pool C by routing Canada 40-0 and edging France 14-10, the French also advancing to the last eight after defeating Great Britain 19-12.

Perry Baker scored tries in the second and third minute to spark the US squad over New Zealand 28-19 to capture the final berth in the last eight by finishing second in Pool B.

The outcome also secured spots for third-place pool finishers Ireland and Great Britain.

Former World Rugby Player of the Year Antoine Dupont, France's regular 15-a-side captain and scrum-half, says his switch to sevens in a bid to compete for Paris Olympic gold later this year is progressing well.

The French finished third in Vancouver in Dupont's debut in the series.

"Every time I'm on the pitch I improve," Dupont said. "I don't do daily check-ups to know where I'm at. I'm still learning.

"Every time I'm on the pitch I'm analyzing by talking to the guys. I'm still getting to grips with the sport. So far it's not going too badly."

js/bb