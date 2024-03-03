 Unbeatens Argentina, Australia and Fiji advance at LA Sevens | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / World News / Unbeatens Argentina, Australia and Fiji advance at LA Sevens

Unbeatens Argentina, Australia and Fiji advance at LA Sevens

AFP |
Mar 03, 2024 06:07 AM IST

Unbeatens Argentina, Australia and Fiji advance at LA Sevens

Undefeated season leader Argentina cruised into the quarter-finals of the World Rugby SVNS Series at Los Angeles with two pool-stage triumphs on Saturday while unbeatens Australia and Fiji also topped their groups.

HT Image
HT Image

The Argentine squad seeks a fourth consecutive title after triumphs in Cape Town, Perth and Vancouver -- where the South Americans captured a third consecutive Vancouver crown last weekend.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Saturday night's later quarter-final matches will send Argentina against Ireland, Australia against Great Britain, Fiji against Spain and France against the host United States.

Argentina captured the Pool A title by beating South Africa 17-5, boosted by two tries from Luciano Gonzalez, and defeating Ireland 26-14.

Australia captured Pool B with a 17-12 victory over the host United States and a 28-19 triumph over Samoa. Henry Palmer scored one try against the Americans and two in the group clincher.

Fiji advanced from Pool C by routing Canada 40-0 and edging France 14-10, the French also advancing to the last eight after defeating Great Britain 19-12.

Perry Baker scored tries in the second and third minute to spark the US squad over New Zealand 28-19 to capture the final berth in the last eight by finishing second in Pool B.

The outcome also secured spots for third-place pool finishers Ireland and Great Britain.

Former World Rugby Player of the Year Antoine Dupont, France's regular 15-a-side captain and scrum-half, says his switch to sevens in a bid to compete for Paris Olympic gold later this year is progressing well.

The French finished third in Vancouver in Dupont's debut in the series.

"Every time I'm on the pitch I improve," Dupont said. "I don't do daily check-ups to know where I'm at. I'm still learning.

"Every time I'm on the pitch I'm analyzing by talking to the guys. I'm still getting to grips with the sport. So far it's not going too badly."

js/bb

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On