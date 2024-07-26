Unesco opts not to include Nepal’s Lumbini in World Heritage Sites in Danger

New Delhi The World Heritage Committee, hosted by India in its national capital, decided against placing Lumbini, the birthplace of Buddha, on Unesco’s list of heritage sites in danger. Instead, Nepal has been granted an extension until February 1, 2025 to address concerns at the site. Buddhist monks offer prayers at the Mayadevi temple on the occasion of Buddha Purnima, which marks Gautama Buddha's birth anniversary, in Lumbini, Nepal on May 16, 2022. (AFP)

Unesco experts had recommended listing Lumbini as endangered due to “alarming state of conservation” of its key features. However, delegates decided to give Nepal more time after noting the country’s efforts to preserve the site. “Nepal’s delegation assured the group that it was committed to the full implementation of recommendations,” stated the Committee.

Lebanon and Belgium had expressed concerns about delays since 2002 in addressing Lumbini’s conservation issues. However, India unequivocally supported the Nepal delegation’s pleas opposing immediate listing.

Unesco experts reported issues including “destruction of remains” in the site’s buffer zone and “continuing water damage” to the Mayadevi Temple. They called for the “need for immediate conservation efforts” at the temple.

The Committee clarified that listing a site as endangered aims to rally international support for conservation, with Lumbini’s status set to be reviewed at next year’s meeting.

Lumbini is the birthplace of Buddha according to Buddhist tradition, and was made a World Heritage Site by Unesco in 1997. Siddhartha Gautama was born in the famous gardens of Lumbini in 623 BC, according to Unesco and it quickly became a site of pilgrimage with the white Mayadevi Temple as the prayer area. Next to the temple is the Ashoka Pillar, erected by Indian Emperor Ashoka in tribute to Buddha while on pilgrimage to Lumbini in 249 BC.

Putting a site on the list, on which there are currently more than 50 properties, is meant to rally international support for conservation efforts but can eventually lead to a site being dropped from Unesco’s prestigious list of heritage sites.