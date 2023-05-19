Home / World News / UK woman sues boss for mistaking "xx" code in email, loses in court

UK woman sues boss for mistaking "xx" code in email, loses in court

ByShobhit Gupta
May 19, 2023 12:18 PM IST

While presenting herself before the jury, Gasparova said that Goulandris, was trying to chat her up while discussing work on calls.

In a bizarre incident, a project manager at UK's IT firm sued her head for sexual harassment after mistaking symbols like "xx", "yy", "???" in an email as codes for asking for sexual relations.

Gasparova took the organisation to the employment tribunal, claiming sexual harassment, discrimination, and unfair dismissal. (Representative image/ Istock)
Gasparova took the organisation to the employment tribunal, claiming sexual harassment, discrimination, and unfair dismissal. (Representative image/ Istock)

Read here: Will the UK parliament building collapse? Lawmakers trigger big warning

According to BBC (article beyond paywall), Karina Gasparova, project manager at London office of essDOCS, claimed that her boss, Alexander Goulandris, wrote offensive emails using terms like, xx, yy, ???? and renamed a work file with his initials 'ajg', depicting an abbreviation of "A Jumbo Genital".

Gasparova took the organisation to the employment tribunal, claiming sexual harassment, discrimination, and unfair dismissal. But to her dismay, the tribunal at the London Central Court rejected her claims by saying that her perception of events was “skewed”, the report added.

While presenting herself before the jury, Gasparova said that Goulandris, was trying to chat her up while discussing work on calls. She also claimed that email correspondence from her boss insinuated a desire to "engage in sexual acts".

Presented as evidence, the email from Goulandris read:

"Can you please complete the following:

The solution us currently used by xx Agris companies and yy Barge lines in corn cargoes in south-north flows in the ???? waterways.

Also, can you remind me of what the balance of the rollout will be and the approx. timing.

Thanks"

When describing the content of the email, Gasparova claimed that "xx" stood for kisses, "yy" for sexual contact, and "????" was a question requesting "when she would be ready" to get intimate with him, the report added.

But the tribunal said it was a genuine request for information and did not imply any sexual nature.

Read here: Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral cost UK taxpayers this whooping amount

Employment Judge Emma Burns told Independent (article beyond paywall), "She demonstrated a tendency to make extraordinary allegations without evidence and she contradicted herself in a way that could not be attributable to a fallible memory. Gasparova interpreted entirely innocent work-related conduct, some of it accidental, by Goulandris as having a sinister intent."

The panel finally threw out her claims and ordered her to pay a compensation of £5,000 costs to essDOCS.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sexual harassment uk united kingdom london + 2 more
sexual harassment uk united kingdom london + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 19, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out