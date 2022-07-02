United States: 2 teenagers killed, 1 man wounded in Houston-area shooting
Two teenagers were killed and one man was injured in a shooting at Houston-area apartment complex, authorities said Saturday.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter that deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the parking lot of the complex in north Harris County, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) north of downtown Houston, at 10:40 p.m. Friday. They discovered three males had been shot.
Two teenagers were pronounced dead at a hospital and a 20-year-old man who was shot twice is expected to survive, Gonzalez said.
Multiple people were detained, and the sheriff's office was looking through surveillance camera footage to piece together what happened.
Sgt. Dennis Wolfford with Houston County Sheriff's Office Homicide said the confrontation may have started at a pool party and multiple people had discharged weapons.
“We do not know who was shooting first, we do have possible shooters detained, we are still working to figure out, who exactly fired the shots," Wolfford said. “We will be interviewing them and reviewing surveillance video to determine how this went down.”
Gonzalez said both teens killed were 17, but Wolfford said one was 17 and the other was 18.
