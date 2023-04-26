US man wins lottery thrice in less than a year with the same lucky numbers

Defying all odds, a man in Maryland’s Waldorf in United States has won the lottery not once or twice but thrice back-to-back in less than a year with his same set of lucky numbers. Craig Jones, won $1,50,000 prize by going with the same numbers on three tickets.(Twitter/ @MDLottery)

The 52-year-old anonymous resident of Maryland's Charles County won his third $50,000 prize on April 13. He won his first two lotteries in May last year, Maryland Lottery said in a press release.

The man's winning numbers, 48548, have brought him immense luck in the Maryland Lottery's "Pick 5" game. He came to be known by the nickname of "Big Winner" due to his amazing wins.

When asked about his secret to winning, the man revealed that he and his wife had simply picked a set of numbers that held personal significance to them. "It hit last year and it hit again. My wife said Let's play this number' and we keep winning with it", the man said, according to the release.

He told the lottery officials that he wants to keep playing lottery games even after his three wins. "I play the Lottery all the time, you never know. You can't win if you are not in it", he said.

Meanwhile, another man, Craig Jones, won $1,50,000 prize by going with the same numbers on three tickets.

Notably, while the state lottery’s website notes that the odds of winning the Maryland ‘Pick 5’ lottery is 1 in 1,00,000, the man’s three big wins is an exceptional record in itself.