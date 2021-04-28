IND USA
The US navy ship's safety net was damaged. (AFP File Photo/Representative Image )
Unmanned helicopter crashes into US Navy ship, damaging hull: Officials

No one was injured when the 31-foot-long MQ-8B Fire Scout struck the hull of the USS Charleston shortly after the helicopter took off.
AP | , San Diego
PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 05:56 AM IST

An unmanned helicopter crashed into the side of a US Navy ship during routine operations in the western Pacific ocean, officials said here.

No one was injured when the 31-foot-long MQ-8B Fire Scout struck the hull of the USS Charleston shortly after the helicopter took off from the San Diego-based Littoral Combat Ship about 3:40 pm Monday.

The ship's safety net was damaged as was an area above the waterline but it was able to continue its operations, the Navy said in a statement.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The Navy declined to give further details or specify where the incident occurred or how long the deployment will be.

