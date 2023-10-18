News / World News / UNSC once again didn't fulfil its responsibility: Turkey's Erdogan

UNSC once again didn't fulfil its responsibility: Turkey's Erdogan

Reuters |
Oct 18, 2023 09:52 PM IST

"The heinous attack against the Al Ahli Arabi Hospital yesterday has brought the massacre in Gaza to another level," he said.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday slammed the United Nations Security Council which failed to pass a resolution for a humanitarian pause in the conflict between Palestinian and Israeli forces.

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan(Reuters)
Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan(Reuters)

"The United Nations Security Council, which has become even more ineffective, has once again not fulfilled its responsibility," Erdogan said on social messaging platform X.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

"The heinous attack against the Al Ahli Arabi Hospital yesterday has brought the massacre in Gaza to another level," he added.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out