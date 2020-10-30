e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 30, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
US Election 2020
Home / World News / Record-breaking early voting in US election tops 80 million

Record-breaking early voting in US election tops 80 million

The record-breaking pace, more than 58% of total 2016 turnout, reflects intense interest in the vote, in which incumbent Donald Trump, a Republican, is up against Democratic nominee Joe Biden, a former vice president.

world Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 01:11 IST
Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Washington
A voting sign is seen next to an avenue, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US.
A voting sign is seen next to an avenue, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US.(Reuters Photo )
         

More than 80 million Americans have cast ballots in the US presidential election, according to a tally on Thursday from the US Elections Project at the University of Florida, setting the stage for the highest participation rate in over a century.

The record-breaking pace, more than 58% of total 2016 turnout, reflects intense interest in the vote, in which incumbent Donald Trump, a Republican, is up against Democratic nominee Joe Biden, a former vice president.

Huge numbers of people have voted by mail or at early in-person polling sites amid concerns the coronavirus could spread at busy Election Day voting places.

Trump trails Biden in national opinion polls as most voters say they disapprove of the Trump administration’s handling of Covid-19, which has killed more than 227,000 people in the United States, with case numbers once again breaking daily records as Election Day nears on Tuesday.

Democrats hold a significant advantage in early voting due to their embrace of mail balloting, which Republicans have historically cast in large numbers but have shunned amid repeated and unfounded attacks by Trump, who says the system is prone to widespread fraud.

Experts have predicted turnout will easily surpass the 138 million who voted in the 2016 presidential election that Trump won. Only 47 million votes came before Election Day in 2016.

In 20 states that report party registration data, 18.2 million registered Democrats have already voted, compared with 11.5 million Republicans and 8.8 million with no party affiliation. The data does not show for whom the votes were cast.

tags
top news
India dealing with worst border crisis with China with ‘firmness and maturity’:Harsh Shringla
India dealing with worst border crisis with China with ‘firmness and maturity’:Harsh Shringla
Attacker that killed 3 people in France’s Nice a 21-year-old Tunisian migrant: Report
Attacker that killed 3 people in France’s Nice a 21-year-old Tunisian migrant: Report
First US Covid-19 vaccines could ship late Dec or early Jan: Anthony Fauci
First US Covid-19 vaccines could ship late Dec or early Jan: Anthony Fauci
Record-breaking early voting in US election tops 80 million
Record-breaking early voting in US election tops 80 million
India conveys serious concerns to Saudi Arabia over its G-20 banknote
India conveys serious concerns to Saudi Arabia over its G-20 banknote
3 BJP politicians killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district
3 BJP politicians killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district
IPL 2020, CSK vs KKR: Ravindra Jadeja sixes hand CSK win
IPL 2020, CSK vs KKR: Ravindra Jadeja sixes hand CSK win
Covid update: WHO’s vaccine insurance; MIT face mask; Delhi’s 3rd Covid wave?
Covid update: WHO’s vaccine insurance; MIT face mask; Delhi’s 3rd Covid wave?
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In