US: 6 more secret papers discovered from President Biden's home, says lawyer

Published on Jan 22, 2023 06:29 AM IST

The discovery came as part of a Justice Department search conducted Friday after several batches of secret papers from Biden's time as vice president.

Joe Biden: US President Joe Biden is seen,(AFP)
Officials from the US Department of Justice found six more classified documents during a search of Joe Biden's family home in Delaware this week, the president's personal lawyer said in a statement Saturday.

"DOJ took possession of materials it deemed within the scope of its inquiry, including six items consisting of documents with classification markings and surrounding materials," the statement from Biden lawyer Bob Bauer said.

The discovery came as part of a Justice Department search conducted Friday after several batches of secret papers from Biden's time as vice president were found at a former Washington office space and the president's home in Wilmington, Delaware.

Sunday, January 22, 2023
