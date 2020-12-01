e-paper
US accuses China of 'flagrant violation' of North Korea sanctions

US accuses China of ‘flagrant violation’ of North Korea sanctions

The US accused China of violating its obligation to enforce international sanctions on North Korea.

world Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 19:27 IST
Reuters | Posted by Mallika Soni
Reuters | Posted by Mallika Soni
Washington
The US State Department accused China of violating its obligation to enforce international sanctions on North Korea.
The US State Department accused China of violating its obligation to enforce international sanctions on North Korea.(Reuters)
         

The US State Department on Tuesday accused China of “flagrant violation” of its obligation to enforce international sanctions on North Korea and said Washington would offer rewards of up to $5 million for information about sanctions evasions.

Speaking to Washington’s Center for Strategic and International Studies think tank, Deputy Assistant Secretary for North Korea State Alex Wong accused China of “seeking to undo” the UN sanctions regime aimed at persuading North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons.

