e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 07, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / US agency wants two months safety data before approving Covid-19 vaccine

US agency wants two months safety data before approving Covid-19 vaccine

It is therefore unlikely for President Donald Trump’s administration to have a vaccine on the market before the November 3 election, something the president frequently says is on the cards.

world Updated: Oct 07, 2020 13:40 IST
Agence France-Presse| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Agence France-Presse| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Washington
The vaccines will have to inoculate half of all patients against Covid-19. Additionally, there will need to be at least five cases of severe infection in the placebo group to prove the vaccine is effective.
The vaccines will have to inoculate half of all patients against Covid-19. Additionally, there will need to be at least five cases of severe infection in the placebo group to prove the vaccine is effective.(AP file photo. Representative image)
         

The US Food and Drug Administration made public its guidance for issuing emergency approval for a Covid-19 vaccine on Tuesday, making it clear it wants to see follow-up two months after trial volunteers have their second dose.

It is therefore unlikely for President Donald Trump’s administration to have a vaccine on the market before the November 3 election, something the president frequently says is on the cards.

“Data from Phase 3 studies should include a median follow-up duration of at least two months after completion of the full vaccination regimen to help provide adequate information to assess a vaccine’s benefit-risk profile,” the document said.

The two companies that are furthest along in their vaccine trials, Moderna and Pfizer, both began their final stages at the end of July, and both require two separate injections 28 days apart.

Click here for complete coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic

That would mean that only the first few people who signed up for the trial would have completed the follow-up period by the end of October, and there would probably not be enough data to apply for emergency use.

The vaccines will have to inoculate half of all patients against Covid-19. Additionally, there will need to be at least five cases of severe infection in the placebo group to prove the vaccine is effective.

“FDA is committed to making the #Covid19 vaccine development process & our scientific evaluation as open & transparent as possible,” the agency’s head Stephen Hahn wrote on Twitter.

The decision to issue the guidance comes amid a reported tug-of-war between the White House and the FDA.

According to US media outlets, the White House viewed the two-month follow-up period as unnecessary and did not want the FDA to implement it.

Trump expressed his disapproval on Twitter Tuesday night, writing: “New FDA Rules make it more difficult for them to speed up vaccines for approval before Election Day. Just another political hit job!”

The news was welcomed by health experts who said it showed the agency was acting responsibly in the face of political pressure.

tags
top news
India disses 1959 claim at Ladakh border meet, watches for China’s next move
India disses 1959 claim at Ladakh border meet, watches for China’s next move
Occupying public place not acceptable: Supreme Court on Shaheen Bagh stir
Occupying public place not acceptable: Supreme Court on Shaheen Bagh stir
Rhea Chakraborty gets bail but court sets 4 key conditions
Rhea Chakraborty gets bail but court sets 4 key conditions
China’s ‘gross aggression’ driving members of Quad: US official
China’s ‘gross aggression’ driving members of Quad: US official
E Palaniswami to be AIADMK’s CM candidate for Tamil Nadu polls next year
E Palaniswami to be AIADMK’s CM candidate for Tamil Nadu polls next year
‘Take a look at what happened at the White House ,’ says Fauci
‘Take a look at what happened at the White House ,’ says Fauci
Delhi’s air quality hits ‘poor’ category, first time since June 2020
Delhi’s air quality hits ‘poor’ category, first time since June 2020
The signs of hope on the coronavirus in India
The signs of hope on the coronavirus in India
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesCovid 19 IndiaHathras gang-rape caseBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Nobel Prize for PhysicsRhea Chakraborty

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In