US announces aid worth $920 million for Syria
Reuters |
Jun 15, 2023 07:11 PM IST
The announcement brings the total US humanitarian assistance to Syria and the region this year to $1.1 billion.
The United States announced $920 million in additional humanitarian assistance for Syria during an aid conference in Brussels on Thursday, the State Department said.
The announcement brings the total US humanitarian assistance to Syria and the region this year to $1.1 billion, and almost $16.9 billion since the start of the country's war, the department said in a statement.
