US announces aid worth $920 million for Syria

Reuters |
Jun 15, 2023 07:11 PM IST

The announcement brings the total US humanitarian assistance to Syria and the region this year to $1.1 billion.

The United States announced $920 million in additional humanitarian assistance for Syria during an aid conference in Brussels on Thursday, the State Department said.

US troops take position as they patrol near an oil field in al-Qahtaniyah in Syria's northeastern Hasakah province. (AFP)
US troops take position as they patrol near an oil field in al-Qahtaniyah in Syria's northeastern Hasakah province. (AFP)

The announcement brings the total US humanitarian assistance to Syria and the region this year to $1.1 billion, and almost $16.9 billion since the start of the country's war, the department said in a statement.

united states syria
Thursday, June 15, 2023
