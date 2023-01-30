US' Blinken urges Israelis, Palestinians not to 'inflame tensions'

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday called on Israelis and Palestinians not to inflame tensions amid one of the deadliest recent surges of violence in the decades-long conflict.

"It's the responsibility of everyone to take steps to calm tensions rather than inflame them," the top US diplomat said after landing in Tel Aviv, ahead of his talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas.