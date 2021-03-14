IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / US calls on Russia to release those detained in Moscow amid pro-Navalny protests
About 200 opposition activists were detained in Moscow on Saturday, according to a statement from Russia's Ministry of Internal Affairs. The detentions are the latest in a series of crackdowns sustained by members of the opposition following Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny's arrest and imprisonment.(REUTERS)
About 200 opposition activists were detained in Moscow on Saturday, according to a statement from Russia's Ministry of Internal Affairs. The detentions are the latest in a series of crackdowns sustained by members of the opposition following Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny's arrest and imprisonment.(REUTERS)
world news

US calls on Russia to release those detained in Moscow amid pro-Navalny protests

Taking to Twitter, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken call for an end to the "persecution of independent voices."
READ FULL STORY
ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 09:24 AM IST

The United States has called on Russia to release about 200 opposition activists who were detained in Moscow on Saturday.

About 200 opposition activists were detained in Moscow on Saturday, according to a statement from Russia's Ministry of Internal Affairs. The detentions are the latest in a series of crackdowns sustained by members of the opposition following Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny's arrest and imprisonment.

Taking to Twitter, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken call for an end to the "persecution of independent voices."

"Today, the Russian government detained almost 200 municipal leaders and politicians, including political activists Vladimir Kara-Murza and Yuliya Galyamina, on dubious grounds. We call for an end to the persecution of independent voices," Blinken wrote in a tweet.

CNN reported that on Saturday, municipal deputies from Russia's regions gathered in the Russian capital to discuss parliamentary and local elections -- which are scheduled for September -- at a forum held by United Democrats, a project aimed at supporting competitive election, according to their website.

On February 2, a Moscow court substituted Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny's suspended sentence in corruption case with a real prison term of 3.5 years for multiple violations of his probation terms. A Moscow city court reinstated the ruling but reduced the sentence to 2.5 years.

Also read: Police detain dozens of opposition leaders, deputies at Moscow conference

For months, opposition activists have been met with a harsh show of force, demonstrated most clearly on January 31, when over 5,000 people were detained during nationwide protests in 85 cities in support of Navalny.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs said that "checks are being conducted" on the activists detained on Saturday, and that "a decision will be undertaken in compliance with the law."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
alexei navalny moscow antony blinken
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
About 200 opposition activists were detained in Moscow on Saturday, according to a statement from Russia's Ministry of Internal Affairs. The detentions are the latest in a series of crackdowns sustained by members of the opposition following Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny's arrest and imprisonment.(REUTERS)
About 200 opposition activists were detained in Moscow on Saturday, according to a statement from Russia's Ministry of Internal Affairs. The detentions are the latest in a series of crackdowns sustained by members of the opposition following Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny's arrest and imprisonment.(REUTERS)
world news

US calls on Russia to release those detained in Moscow amid pro-Navalny protests

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 09:24 AM IST
Taking to Twitter, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken call for an end to the "persecution of independent voices."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Protesters attend a candlelight night rally in Yangon, Myanmar on March 13, 2021. (AP Photo)
Protesters attend a candlelight night rally in Yangon, Myanmar on March 13, 2021. (AP Photo)
world news

Will seek to give people the right to defend themselves: Myanmar civilian leader

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 09:11 AM IST
Mahn Win Khaing Than, who is on the run along with most senior officials from the ruling National League for Democracy Party, addressed the public via Facebook, saying, "This is the darkest moment of the nation and the moment that the dawn is close".
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man stands near a police bus after he was detained in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, March 13, 2021. Russian police on Saturday detained about 150 participants of a forum of independent members of municipal councils, an action that comes amid the authorities' multi-pronged crackdown on dissent. Police showed up at the gathering in Moscow shortly after it opened, saying that all those present will be detained for taking part in an event organized by an "undesirable" organization. (AP Photo/Victor Berezkin)(AP)
A man stands near a police bus after he was detained in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, March 13, 2021. Russian police on Saturday detained about 150 participants of a forum of independent members of municipal councils, an action that comes amid the authorities' multi-pronged crackdown on dissent. Police showed up at the gathering in Moscow shortly after it opened, saying that all those present will be detained for taking part in an event organized by an "undesirable" organization. (AP Photo/Victor Berezkin)(AP)
world news

Police detain dozens of opposition leaders, deputies at Moscow conference

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 08:30 AM IST
A police raid on an opposition conference dedicated to running for municipal office came after President Vladimir Putin's top critic Alexei Navalny was jailed for two and a half years last month and more than 10,000 protesters detained across the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The people, who were all “of younger age,” had a reduced number of platelets in their blood, the Norwegian Medicines Agency said in a statement on Saturday.(AFP)
The people, who were all “of younger age,” had a reduced number of platelets in their blood, the Norwegian Medicines Agency said in a statement on Saturday.(AFP)
world news

Norway sees 3 cases of blood clot post AstraZeneca's Covid-19 shot

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 07:20 AM IST
Norway on Thursday followed countries including Denmark in pausing use of the vaccine over concerns about blood clots, after a person in Austria died and others fell ill after being inoculated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Johnson is due to present a long-term review of national security strategy to parliament on Tuesday which media reports suggest could lead to a reduction in armed forces personnel.(via Reuters)
Johnson is due to present a long-term review of national security strategy to parliament on Tuesday which media reports suggest could lead to a reduction in armed forces personnel.(via Reuters)
world news

Britain must boost its cyber-attack capacity, says PM Boris Johnson

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 07:14 AM IST
"Cyber power is revolutionising the way we live our lives and fight our wars, just as air power did 100 years ago," Johnson said in a statement released by his office on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk to a motorcade vehicle after stepping off Marine One at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Delaware. (AP Photo )
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden walk to a motorcade vehicle after stepping off Marine One at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Delaware. (AP Photo )
world news

'When I die...': For Joe Biden, there's no place like a weekend home in Delaware

AP, Wilmington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 07:13 AM IST
Overcome with emotion, Joe Biden said, “when I die, Delaware will be written on my heart.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
The drama keeps Astra at the center of a political storm in Europe. (Reuters File Photo )
The drama keeps Astra at the center of a political storm in Europe. (Reuters File Photo )
world news

AstraZeneca’s EU Covid-19 vaccine disaster deepens on clots, nationalism

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 07:04 AM IST
An AstraZeneca spokesman said the approval timing is in line with original plans and hasn’t had any impact on EU deliveries
READ FULL STORY
Close
The data obtained by the website PlainSite showed that 440 cases were reported at the Tesla plant, which employs some 10,000 people.(REUTERS)
The data obtained by the website PlainSite showed that 440 cases were reported at the Tesla plant, which employs some 10,000 people.(REUTERS)
world news

Over 400 test positive at Tesla plant in California after reopening: Report

ANI, California
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 06:58 AM IST
In May, chief executive officer, Elon Musk, downplayed the severity of the pandemic and reopened the plant in defiance of guidelines issued by local public health officials.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Antony Blinken, US secretary of state at virtual Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) meeting on Friday. (Bloomberg File Photo )
Antony Blinken, US secretary of state at virtual Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) meeting on Friday. (Bloomberg File Photo )
world news

US urges end of 'persecution' after Russia opposition arrests: Blinken

AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 06:56 AM IST
Participants from more than 50 of Russia's regions had gathered to discuss parliamentary and local elections in September.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Protesters attend a candlelight night rally in Yangon, Myanmar.(AP)
Protesters attend a candlelight night rally in Yangon, Myanmar.(AP)
world news

Myanmar protests: At least 12 killed as police open fire on sit-in

Reuters, Yangon
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 06:52 AM IST
Five people were shot dead and several injured when police opened fire on a sit-in protest in Mandalay, Myanmar's second-biggest city, witnesses told Reuters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A vehicle drives down US-36 during a winter storm in Boulder, Colorado, U.S., on Saturday, March 13, 2021. (Bloomberg Photo )
A vehicle drives down US-36 during a winter storm in Boulder, Colorado, U.S., on Saturday, March 13, 2021. (Bloomberg Photo )
world news

2,000 flights cancelled in Denver as heavy snowstorm strikes, warning issued

AP, Denver
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 06:51 AM IST
The Colorado Department of Transportation warned that road closures are highly likely and asked people not to make unnecessary trips.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Australia's 14-day hotel quarantine requirement for arrivals has left tens of thousands of Australians stranded overseas. (Yahoo)
Australia's 14-day hotel quarantine requirement for arrivals has left tens of thousands of Australians stranded overseas. (Yahoo)
world news

'Hope some time this year': Australia working on travel bubble with Singapore

AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 06:44 AM IST
The Sydney Morning Herald reported the deal would allow Singaporeans and Australians who had been vaccinated to travel between the countries without quarantining.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People gather at a memorial site at the Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain.(REUTERS)
People gather at a memorial site at the Clapham Common Bandstand, following the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard, in London, Britain.(REUTERS)
world news

Police, protesters clash as hundreds gather for slain Sarah Everard in UK

AP, London
UPDATED ON MAR 14, 2021 05:58 AM IST
Everard disappeared while walking home from a friend's apartment and was found dead a week later. The slaying sent shockwaves across the UK because a police officer is charged with her kidnapping and murder.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“We summon from tragedy the strength and resilience to unify and overcome. And we recommit ourselves, once again, to an Indo-Pacific region that is free, open, secure and prosperous,” the leaders said.(ANI)
“We summon from tragedy the strength and resilience to unify and overcome. And we recommit ourselves, once again, to an Indo-Pacific region that is free, open, secure and prosperous,” the leaders said.(ANI)
world news

Biden, Modi, Morrison and Suga pen joint Op-Ed, say Quad offers ‘spark of hope'

By Yashwant Raj, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 14, 2021 02:51 AM IST
The leaders had launched launch a 'Vaccine Initiative' under which India would produce up to 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines by 2022, financed by the US and Japan, for last-mile distribution by Australia in the South-East Asian nations of the Indo-Pacific.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Christian Michel, the alleged middleman arrested in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case, was produced before a Delhi court on Saturday.(REUTERS)
Christian Michel, the alleged middleman arrested in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case, was produced before a Delhi court on Saturday.(REUTERS)
world news

UN expert panel seeks release of Agusta case accused Christian Michel

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 02:08 AM IST
The findings of the Working Group on Arbitrary Detention (WGAD), which operates under the office of the UN high commissioner for human rights, released its findings in Michel’s case late on Friday in Geneva.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP