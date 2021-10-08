US CDC advisers to meet this month to discuss Moderna, J&J vaccine boosters

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's panel of vaccine advisers plans to meet on Oct. 20-21 to discuss Covid-19 vaccine boosters using Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots, an agency spokesperson said on Friday.

The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet on Nov. 2-3 to discuss Covid-19 vaccination for children.

The agendas for the meetings will be posted closer to the meeting dates, the spokesperson said.