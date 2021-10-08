Home / World News / US CDC advisers to meet this month to discuss Moderna, J&J vaccine boosters
world news

US CDC advisers to meet this month to discuss Moderna, J&J vaccine boosters

The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet on Nov. 2-3 to discuss Covid-19 vaccination for children.
The agendas for the meetings will be posted closer to the meeting dates, the spokesperson said.(Reuters file photo)
The agendas for the meetings will be posted closer to the meeting dates, the spokesperson said.(Reuters file photo)
Published on Oct 08, 2021 11:20 PM IST
Copy Link
Reuters |

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's panel of vaccine advisers plans to meet on Oct. 20-21 to discuss Covid-19 vaccine boosters using Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots, an agency spokesperson said on Friday.

The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet on Nov. 2-3 to discuss Covid-19 vaccination for children.

The agendas for the meetings will be posted closer to the meeting dates, the spokesperson said. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 08, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out