US CENTCOM fact-checks Iran's F-15 shot down video; UN body addresses nuclear facility damage

US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Sunday issued a fact-check on Iran's claims that it shot down a US F-15 over the country's southern coast and near Hormuz Island. This comes as Iranian state media also posted a video that allegedly showed the locking of the fighter jet. A projectile falls on an aircraft at an unknown location in the still image obtained from a video released by U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) (via REUTERS) CENTCOM denies Iran's claim “Rumors claim the Iranian regime recently shot down a U.S. F-15 over Iran,” CENTCOM said in a post on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. Fact-checking the claim, the department added: “U.S. forces have flown more than 8,000 combat flights during Operation Epic Fury. No U.S. fighter aircraft have been shot down by Iran.” FOLLOW: Iran Israel war news LIVE: Trump declares ‘death of Iran’; Tehran President says ‘terror, threats only strengthen unity’ Earlier in the day, CNN cited defense officials to report that an F-35 was forced to make an emergency landing at a US base after being hit during a mission. The pilot survived, and an investigation is underway, the publisher noted. “The aircraft landed safely, and the pilot is in stable condition,” U.S. Central Command spokesperson Capt Tim Hawkins said. “This incident is under investigation.”

Iran claims direct hit on F-35 Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said the aircraft was targeted in central Iranian airspace during a combat operation. In a statement, the IRGC said the strike occurred at 2:50 AM local time and was carried out using its advanced air defense systems. Read More: Explained: How big is the combined military power of the US and Israel in war against Iran "The fate of the fighter jet is unclear and under investigation, and the likelihood of its crash is very high," the statement said. Iran also claimed the interception followed the downing of more than 125 US-Israeli drones, which it said reflects significant upgrades in its integrated air defense network.