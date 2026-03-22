US CENTCOM fact-checks Iran's F-15 shot down video; UN body addresses nuclear facility damage
US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Sunday issued a fact-check on Iran's claims that it shot down a US F-15
US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Sunday issued a fact-check on Iran's claims that it shot down a US F-15 over the country's southern coast and near Hormuz Island. This comes as Iranian state media also posted a video that allegedly showed the locking of the fighter jet.
CENTCOM denies Iran's claim
“Rumors claim the Iranian regime recently shot down a U.S. F-15 over Iran,” CENTCOM said in a post on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. Fact-checking the claim, the department added: “U.S. forces have flown more than 8,000 combat flights during Operation Epic Fury. No U.S. fighter aircraft have been shot down by Iran.”
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Earlier in the day, CNN cited defense officials to report that an F-35 was forced to make an emergency landing at a US base after being hit during a mission. The pilot survived, and an investigation is underway, the publisher noted.
“The aircraft landed safely, and the pilot is in stable condition,” U.S. Central Command spokesperson Capt Tim Hawkins said. “This incident is under investigation.”
Iran claims direct hit on F-35
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said the aircraft was targeted in central Iranian airspace during a combat operation. In a statement, the IRGC said the strike occurred at 2:50 AM local time and was carried out using its advanced air defense systems.
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"The fate of the fighter jet is unclear and under investigation, and the likelihood of its crash is very high," the statement said.
Iran also claimed the interception followed the downing of more than 125 US-Israeli drones, which it said reflects significant upgrades in its integrated air defense network.
UN body's statement on nuclear facility strike
Meanwhile, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said it had received no indication Israel’s nuclear facility in Dimona had suffered any damage despite Iranian strikes on Saturday.
The IAEA also noted that there has been no sign of radiation leakage following the exchange of strikes.
“Information from regional States indicates that no abnormal radiation levels have been detected,” the agency said, adding that Director General Rafael Grossi has called for restraint.
Grossi emphasized that “maximum military restraint should be observed, in particular in the vicinity of nuclear facilities.”
Iran described the missile strike as a direct response to recent attacks on its own nuclear infrastructure.
Earlier on Saturday, Iranian authorities said US and Israeli forces had targeted the Natanz nuclear facility, a site that had also been bombed in June.
State media in Iran characterized the Dimona strike as a “response” to the Natanz attack.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.Read More