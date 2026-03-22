Explained: How big is the combined military power of the US and Israel in war against Iran

'A timely retreat is a victory', a dialogue from Turkish film The Wild Pear Tree seems to be the answer to end the ongoing war between the US-Israel and Iran. However, the war has shown no signs of easing so far. Israeli soldiers take a position along the Israel-Lebanon border on March 7, 2026. (AFP) (AFP)

Since February 28, over 3000 people have been killed in Iran, according to the US-based group Human Rights Activists in Iran (HRANA), which includes 1,165 military personnel and 1,398 civilians, of which at least 210 were children. Iran has also lost its key leaders, including their supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

As per a BBC report, in Israel, 15 people – all civilians – have been killed by missile fire since the start of the war while thirteen US service members have been killed. Not to forget, at least 20 people have been killed across the Gulf so far, most of them security personnel or foreign workers.

It can be clearly seen that Iran has been hit the hardest in the war, losing its leadership, its people and many military sites.

Also Read: ‘Stop accommodating American, Israeli aggressors’: Iran hits out after UAE, allies criticise Strait of Hormuz block

While Iran continues to strategically fight the war and has said that it won't stop retaliating until there is a stop to the US and Israeli aggression, one wonders how long can they go on knowing the combined might of the US and Israeli forces..

What is the strength of the US and Israeli forces together? The US an Israel are fighting the war with objective of defeating Iran but their targets have been different. As per Long War Journal, Israel is aiming to kill regime officials and military leaders, while the US has taken responsibility for degrading the Iranian Navy and is striking hardened targets with its bomber fleet.

The same report highlights the scale of operations, noting that IDF chief of staff Eyal Zamir announced on March 5 that more than 6,000 munitions had been used in Operation Roaring Lion, with Israeli Air Force sorties exceeding 1,600 by March 3.

The report adds that the first 24 hours of the US campaign delivered nearly twice the firepower of the 2003 “shock and awe” assault on Iraq, according to Admiral Cooper. He further said that within the first 100 hours, US forces had struck nearly 2,000 targets using over 2,000 munitions.

How massive are US and Israel's forces compared to Iran The US is the third biggest military force in the world, as per 2025 Military Power Rankings, while Israel sits at number 14 and Iran at 11 respectively.

The US fields around 2.18 million military personnel, compared with 1 million for Iran and 643,000 for Israel. The figures include active-duty forces and reserve components.

In land forces, the US deploys around 4,80,000 personnel, ahead of Iran’s 354,000 and Israel’s 170,000, as per Military Power Rankings website.

Also Read: Donald Trump, Iran trade threats over energy targets as war escalates

Israel’s strength lies in precision and advanced technology. Its Air Force operates cutting-edge platforms such as F-35I Adir stealth fighters, alongside F-15I and F-16I jets, enabling deep strikes, air superiority, and suppression of enemy air defences, according to Military Power Rankings. Backed by precision-guided munitions, drones, and cruise missiles, Israel can carry out highly targeted operations.

A key advantage is its multi-layered missile defence system: Iron Dome (short-range), David’s Sling (medium-range), and Arrow 2/3 (ballistic threats). This layered shield reduces the impact of retaliation. Israel also integrates cyber warfare and electronic warfare into its command systems, enhancing real-time battlefield control.

The US brings unmatched scale and global reach. Its Navy—the world’s most powerful—operates 11 aircraft carriers and over 70 submarines, ensuring dominance across oceans. Carrier strike groups allow sustained operations without reliance on regional bases.

In the air, the US fields the largest fleet of fifth-generation fighters, including F-22s and F-35 variants, supported by long-range bombers like the B-2, B-52, and B-1B. Its global network of over 750 bases in 80+ countries, combined with unparalleled logistics systems, enables rapid deployment anywhere.

Together, Israel’s precision and missile defence, and the US' global force projection and sustained combat capability, create a powerful military partnership—capable of achieving air dominance, conducting deep strikes, and maintaining prolonged operations in a conflict involving Iran.