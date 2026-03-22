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    Iran says shot down 'enemy' F-15 jet near Hormuz Island, shares video as 'proof'

    The Iranian media also uploaded a video that claimed to show the air defence system successfully locking the F-15 fighter jet.

    Updated on: Mar 22, 2026 4:39 PM IST
    Written by Majid Alam
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    The Iranian military on Sunday claimed to have shot down an 'enemy' F-15 over the country's southern coast and near Hormuz Island using its air defence system. The latest attack, if confirmed, would mark at least half a dozen American jets struck or shot down by Iran in the ongoing conflict against US.

    FILE: An F35 fighter jet from the Vermont Air National Guard's 134th fighter squadron, which are for the first time part of NATO's security policy, stands parked at Skopje Airport, North Macedonia. (REUTERS)
    FILE: An F35 fighter jet from the Vermont Air National Guard's 134th fighter squadron, which are for the first time part of NATO's security policy, stands parked at Skopje Airport, North Macedonia. (REUTERS)

    The advanced F-15 fighter jet was struck using Iranian air defense force's ground-to-air systems, Iran's Fars News reported.

    Follow latest updates on US-Iran conflict

    The Iranian media also uploaded a video that claimed to show the air defence system successfully locking the F-15 fighter jet. However, there is no confirmation from the manufacturing country, the US, nor from the allies in the Middle East. Apart from the US, other Middle East nations, including Saudi Arabia, Israel and Qatar have F-15s as part of its air defence.

    The latest attack comes days after Iran claimed to have become the first nation to strike a US F-35 Lightning 2, a fifth-generation jet touted as the one of the most advanced jets. A CNN report, citing US defence officials, confirmed that an F-35 did perform an emergency landing, adding that the pilot ejected safely and an investigation was underway.

    Fourth F-15 shot down in US-Iran war

    The latest incident is the fourth incident involving an F-15 fighter in the four weeks of conflict in the Middle East.

    On March 1, three F-15E “Strike Eagle” jets were mistakenly shot down in separate incidents by Kuwaiti air defences. According to CENTCOM, the aircraft were “mistakenly shot down” by Kuwaiti forces during operations.

    Apart from the F-15 and F-35, a US refueling aircraft, KC-135, also crashed after “unspecified incident” involving two aircraft in “friendly airspace”, the US military earlier said.

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    News/World News/Iran Says Shot Down 'enemy' F-15 Jet Near Hormuz Island, Shares Video As 'proof'
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