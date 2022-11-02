A rare copy of the first printing of US constitution is going up for auction

Extremely rare first edition copy of the US constitution will go under the hammer later this year as it will be auctioned by Sotheby's New York on December 13. One of the most historic pieces of publication in the US history, the printed version which is one of the only two available copies will be auctioned.

The auction house said that the copy is expected to fetch something between $ 20 million to $30 million. The copy has not be seen at an auction for over 125 years and was described as “extremely rate” by Sotheby's.

The copy was exhibited at the Stanford university 35 years ago.

"The unprecedented sale result we achieved for the Constitution last November was a truly unique and inspired moment; one that signifies not only the extreme rarity of first printing copies of the Constitution available for private ownership, but also the enduring importance and influence of the Constitution as the ultimate expression of the democratic principles that inform our daily lives more than 200 years since it was first written," Sotheby's global head of books and manuscripts Richard Austin said.

The official name of the copy is "The Official Edition of the Constitution, the First Printing of the Final Text of the Constitution".

The other copy which was privately-owned was sold last year and fetched a record sum of $43.2 million.

