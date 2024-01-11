close_game
News / World News / US court seeks Biden administration's reply on plea by Indian charged with plot to kill Khalistani terrorist Pannun

ByHT News Desk
Jan 11, 2024 09:02 AM IST

The US has charged 52-year-old Gupta, who was arrested in June in connection with an alleged foiled plot to eliminate Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Pannun.

A New York court has ordered the Joe Biden administration to respond to a motion filed by lawyers of Indian national Nikhil Gupta seeking material relating to charges against him in an alleged plot to kill Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, PTI reported.

US District Judge Victor Marrero said in the order,"On January 4, 2024, defence counsel filed a motion to compel production of discovery, requesting that the Court enter an order directing the Government to begin providing defense counsel with discovery material. The Court hereby directs the government to file a reply to the Motion to Compel within three days of the date of this order," .

A file photo of Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.(AP file)
The US has charged 52-year-old Gupta, who was arrested in June in connection with an alleged foiled plot to eliminate Pannun, who has been designated as terrorist by the Narendra Modi government.

The Delhi-based businessman was arrested in the Czech Republic last year. Gupta has been charged with murder-for-hire, an offence which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in jail, and conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Matthew G. Olsen was quoted by PTI as saying.

Earlier this year, the Supreme Court of India rejected a plea filed by an unidentified family member of Gupta, seeking consular access and legal aid to the arrested Indian national to challenge his indictment and extradition.

The apex court said it is a sensitive matter and the Government of India will decide how to go about it. The Supreme Court added it should respect the jurisdiction of a foreign court.

India had said it was looking into allegations that were very serious. Gupta's family moved the top court alleging that he was kept in isolation and forced to eat meat and pork.

