IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / US defence chief Austin likely to visit India soon: Report
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin plans to meet Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during his visit some time in the week of March 15 (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)(AP)
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin plans to meet Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during his visit some time in the week of March 15 (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)(AP)
world news

US defence chief Austin likely to visit India soon: Report

  • The first person visit by a top official of the new US President Joe Biden's administration will focus on enhancing cooperation, said the source, who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 01:16 PM IST

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin is likely to visit India next week, an Indian government source told Reuters on Sunday, as the two allies seek to deepen military ties to counter the growing power of China in the Asia-Pacific region.

The first person visit by a top official of the new US President Joe Biden's administration will focus on enhancing cooperation, said the source, who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Austin plans to meet Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during his visit some time in the week of March 15, the official added.

The first Black US defence chief will join Secretary of State Antony Blinken on a visit to Japan and South Korea, sources told Reuters on Thursday. It was not immediately clear if Blinken will also visit India.

The US Embassy in New Delhi referred a request for comment to the Defence Department, which could not be reached outside regular business hours.

For India, closer bilateral military ties could bring greater access to American technology, as New Delhi tries to modernise its defence system amid tensions with neighbouring China in the western Himalayas.

India and China last month began to pull back troops and battle tanks from a bitterly contested lake area high in the Himalayas, in a breakthrough after a months-long standoff on the disputed border between the two nuclear-armed giants.

The standoff began in April when India said Chinese troops had intruded deep into its side of the Line of Actual Control or the de facto border in the Ladakh area in the western Himalayas.

US defence manufacturers hope closer ties will boost their own prospects in India, which is one of the world's biggest defence spenders but still has major gaps in its military capabilities. (

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
lloyd austin rajnath singh india-us military ties
Close
The rescue sources said several people are still trapped inside the ill-fated train. The personnel are facing problems in the rescue operation owing to the darkness, they said. (Representative Image)(Sameer Sehgal /HT)
The rescue sources said several people are still trapped inside the ill-fated train. The personnel are facing problems in the rescue operation owing to the darkness, they said. (Representative Image)(Sameer Sehgal /HT)
world news

Pakistan: Rail accident kills one, injures several

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 01:37 PM IST
Eight coaches of the train got derailed, said the Rescue sources. The Rescue personnel is busy in relief activities, aided by the local people, reported Geo News.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin plans to meet Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during his visit some time in the week of March 15 (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)(AP)
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin plans to meet Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during his visit some time in the week of March 15 (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)(AP)
world news

US defence chief Austin likely to visit India soon: Report

Reuters, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 01:16 PM IST
  • The first person visit by a top official of the new US President Joe Biden's administration will focus on enhancing cooperation, said the source, who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo of an employee walking with sanitary wipes through the post-vaccination waiting area at a vaccination centre, as part of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign, in Brampton, Ontario, Canada. (REUTERS)
A file photo of an employee walking with sanitary wipes through the post-vaccination waiting area at a vaccination centre, as part of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign, in Brampton, Ontario, Canada. (REUTERS)
world news

Covid-19: Canadian provinces looking to import vaccine tech knowhow from India

By Anirudh Bhattacharyya I Edited by Nadim Siraj
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:53 AM IST
An Indian official said “preliminary” discussions have commenced and some provincial governments are interested in the technical expertise developed by SII and Bharat Biotech
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo showing a Tibetan in-exile pinning a small flag on a map of Tibet to commemorate the 108th anniversary of the declaration of Tibetan Independence Day, at Mcleodganj in Dharamshala, India on February 13, 2021. (PTI)
A file photo showing a Tibetan in-exile pinning a small flag on a map of Tibet to commemorate the 108th anniversary of the declaration of Tibetan Independence Day, at Mcleodganj in Dharamshala, India on February 13, 2021. (PTI)
world news

High-speed train from Lhasa to Tibetan city near Arunachal to run from June

By Sutirtho Patranobis I Edited Nadim Siraj
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:14 AM IST
Construction of the 435km train corridor, also the first electrified railroad in Tibet linking the two cities had begun in 2014, Lu Dongfu, chairperson of China State Railway Group Company and a deputy to the National People’s Congress, said on the sidelines of the annual session of the parliament
READ FULL STORY
Close
China has been claiming the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea and their have been many incidents of incursions of Chinese ships in Japanese territorial waters. (Representative Image)(AP File Photo)
China has been claiming the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea and their have been many incidents of incursions of Chinese ships in Japanese territorial waters. (Representative Image)(AP File Photo)
world news

Japan to closely monitor China's increased defense spending

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:37 AM IST
As per this year's draft budget at the annual session of the National People's Congress, which opened on Friday, the Chinese government increased its defense budget by 6.8% from last year to about 209 billion dollars.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A member of the medical team administers a coronavirus Covid-19 vaccine shot at the NHS vaccination centre in Robertson House in Stevenage, north of London on January 14, 2021 (Photo by Leon Neal / POOL / AFP)(AFP)
A member of the medical team administers a coronavirus Covid-19 vaccine shot at the NHS vaccination centre in Robertson House in Stevenage, north of London on January 14, 2021 (Photo by Leon Neal / POOL / AFP)(AFP)
world news

NHS England invites people aged 56 to 59 to book Covid-19 vaccinations

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:23 AM IST
"The latest invites have been sent after more than eight in 10 people aged 65 to 69 took up the offer of a jab", the National Health Service said in an emailed statement on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cuomo’s workplace conduct has been under intense scrutiny in recent days as several women have publicly told of feeling sexually harassed, or at least made to feel demeaned and uncomfortable by the Democrat.(REUTERS)
Cuomo’s workplace conduct has been under intense scrutiny in recent days as several women have publicly told of feeling sexually harassed, or at least made to feel demeaned and uncomfortable by the Democrat.(REUTERS)
world news

Pressure piles on scandal hit Cuomo as ex-aide calls out office conduct

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:17 AM IST
A spokesman for Cuomo didn’t immediately return a request for comment from The Associated Press, but told the Journal that some of the behavior Liss was describing was the kind of innocent glad-handing that politicians often do at public events.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The 46-year-old died of asphyxiation beneath the knee of a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, on May 25, 2020 in the US city of Minneapolis.(AP)
The 46-year-old died of asphyxiation beneath the knee of a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, on May 25, 2020 in the US city of Minneapolis.(AP)
world news

George Floyd: 'Gentle giant' who became symbol of fight against racism

Posted by Prashasti Singh | AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 09:55 AM IST
"Daddy changed the world." The words of Floyd's six-year-old daughter Gianna summed up the paradox of his killing, in which the end of his life began a moral reckoning on race and white supremacy far beyond the borders of the United States.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Into the early hours of Sunday, residents said soldiers and police moved into several districts of Yangon, firing shots. (Reuters)
Into the early hours of Sunday, residents said soldiers and police moved into several districts of Yangon, firing shots. (Reuters)
world news

Protesters back on Myanmar streets after night raids by security forces

Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 09:35 AM IST
The biggest protest was in Myanmar's second city of Mandalay, local media said. Protests were also held in Yangon, in Kale near the Indian border, and in Dawei, a coastal city in the south. There were no reports of violence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.(AP)
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.(AP)
world news

'We can do big things,' Schumer says as Senate approves aid

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 05:59 AM IST
  • Senate passage of the sweeping relief bill Saturday puts President Joe Biden’s top priority closer to becoming law and shows Schumer, in his first big test as majority leader, can unify the ever-so-slim Democratic majority and deliver the votes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Similar protests were being organized in cities around the country in advance of the trial of Derek Chauvin.(AP)
Similar protests were being organized in cities around the country in advance of the trial of Derek Chauvin.(AP)
world news

Dozens rally before ex-officer put on trial in Floyd's death

AP, Minneapolis
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 05:45 AM IST
Many of the roughly 150 people who demonstrated in Minnesota were family members of others who died during police encounters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anti-viral oral drugs such as oseltamivir (Tamiflu) and zanamivir (Relenza) are sometimes prescribed for seasonal flu but researchers have yet to come up with something similar to fight the coronavirus.(REUTERS)
Anti-viral oral drugs such as oseltamivir (Tamiflu) and zanamivir (Relenza) are sometimes prescribed for seasonal flu but researchers have yet to come up with something similar to fight the coronavirus.(REUTERS)
world news

Oral Covid treatment yields promising trial data: Drugmakers

Posted by Shivani | AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 05:42 AM IST
  • "At a time where there is unmet need for antiviral treatments against SARS-CoV-2, we are encouraged by these preliminary data," said Wendy Painter, chief medical officer of the US firm, Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.
READ FULL STORY
Close
As demonstrators gathered in different parts of the city, the police used tear gas to stop their advancement. (Representative image)(AFP)
As demonstrators gathered in different parts of the city, the police used tear gas to stop their advancement. (Representative image)(AFP)
world news

Swiss police fire tear gas on demonstrators at feminist rally

Posted by Prashasti Singh | ANI, Zurich
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 05:35 AM IST
According to a report by Sputnik, the police had warned people ahead of a planned protest that mass events are banned in Switzerland amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In picture - People attend the funeral of Angel a 19-year-old protester also known as Kyal Sin who was shot in the head as Myanmar forces opened fire to disperse an anti-coup demonstration in Mandalay on March 4.(Reuters)
In picture - People attend the funeral of Angel a 19-year-old protester also known as Kyal Sin who was shot in the head as Myanmar forces opened fire to disperse an anti-coup demonstration in Mandalay on March 4.(Reuters)
world news

‘Scores from Myanmar trying to flee to India’

AFP, Guwahati
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:12 AM IST
Forty-eight Myanmar nationals, including the eight police, have entered India’s northeastern state of Mizoram, a senior officer in the Assam Rifles paramilitary force said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A study by the University of Oxford shows AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant.(AP)
A study by the University of Oxford shows AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant.(AP)
world news

Covid-19 pandemic: WHO warns against letting guard down

Agencies, Geneva
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 05:37 AM IST
“Countries are going to lurch back into third and fourth surges if we’re not careful.” Mike Ryan, WHO’s top emergency expert, told an online briefing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP