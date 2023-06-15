US govt rejects request seeking Prince Harry's records on drug abuse declaration in immigration documents

In a relief to Prince Harry, the Department of Homeland Security(DHS) has officially denied Heritage Foundation's request to share the Duke of Sussex's immigration documents. Heritage Foundation wanted to check whether Prince Harry had declared about his drug usage in US Visa application and how DHS responded to his declaration. Prince Harry (AP)

In an emailed letter, the US Department of Homeland Security rejected Heritage Foundation's plea citing privacy rights of Prince Harry.

“To the extent records exist, this office does not find a public interest in disclosure sufficient to override the subject’s privacy interests,” DHS senior director Jimmy Wolfrey wrote in the letter obtained by New York Post.

Notably, Prince Harry had disclosed that he took psychedelic mushrooms, cocaine and marijuana, in his memoir "Spare" which was published in January 2023. As acceptance of drug abuse can be a serious hurdle for non-Americans in acquiring US Visa, Heritage Foundation is interested in ascertaining whether any exemptions were made for Prince Harry.

After DHS' refusal, Nile Gardiner, director of the Heritage Foundation’s Margaret Thatcher Center for Freedom, said they will pursue the matter in court.

“The Department of Homeland Security’s efforts to stonewall the Heritage Foundation’s Freedom of Information request are unacceptable, and we will be contesting their position,” said Gardiner.

“We expected to have to fight every step of this case in federal court and will continue to press for transparency and accountability for the American people,” he added.

Recently, Mike Howell, director of the Heritage foundation’s Oversight Project told reporters he wants to check the records because “the everyday American is absolutely sick and tired of globalist elites lecturing us, looking down on us, dominating our cultural institutions — and no one proves that point more than Prince Harry.”

Howell had applied for the Freedom Of Information Act request with DHS on March 8, 2023.