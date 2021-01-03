e-paper
US distributed over 13.07 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines; 4.2 million administered: CDC

The agency also reported 20,061,818 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 168,637 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 2,428 to 346,925.

world Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 04:42 IST
Reuters| Posted by Mallika Soni
Washington
COVID-19 vaccines being adminstered at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.(Reuters/ File photo)
         

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had administered 4,225,756 first doses of Covid-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 13,071,925 doses.

The tally of vaccine doses distributed and the number of people who received the first dose are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccines as of 9:00 a.m. ET on Saturday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on Dec. 30, the agency had administered 2,794,588 first doses of the vaccines and distributed 12,409,050 doses.

A total of 2,217,025 vaccine doses were distributed for use on long-term care facilities and 282,740 people in the facilities got their first dose, the agency said.

The agency also reported 20,061,818 cases of new coronavirus, an increase of 168,637 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 2,428 to 346,925.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as Covid-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET Friday versus its previous report published on Dec. 31.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

