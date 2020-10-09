e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / US Election 2020: Canada PM Trudeau fears ‘disruptions’ in event of tight US vote result

US Election 2020: Canada PM Trudeau fears ‘disruptions’ in event of tight US vote result

Speaking at a news conference, Justin Trudeau said though Canada is hoping for a smooth transition or a clear result in the US presidential election, it is also preparing for ‘any outcomes.’

world Updated: Oct 09, 2020 07:57 IST
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Karan Manral
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Karan Manral
Ottawa
Canada PM Justin Trudeau (REUTERS/Blair Gable/File Photo)
Canada PM Justin Trudeau (REUTERS/Blair Gable/File Photo)
         

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday his government feared “some disruptions” if the result of the US presidential election is close, and that Ottawa is preparing for “any outcomes.”

“We view all the polarization in the United States with some concern,” Trudeau said in French, referring to the country’s political discord less than a month until the November 3 election between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.

“We’re all watching the US election with close attention because of its potential impact on the Canadian economy and on Canadians,” Trudeau said at a news conference.

“We’re certainly all hoping for a smooth transition or a clear result” in the vote, he said.

“If it is less clear, there may be some disruptions and we need to be ready for any outcomes,” he said, without elaborating.

Trump has questioned the integrity of mail-in ballots, which are popular this election due to the Covid pandemic, and he has refused to commit to a peaceful transition of power if he loses the vote.

Trudeau, who has an often stormy relationship with Trump, generally refrains from commenting on political happenings in Canada’s powerful neighbor.

“We will not be interfering or engaging in any way in their electoral processes and that includes commenting on their electoral processes,” he said.

The United States is Canada’s largest trading partner, with Can$2.4 billion (US$1.8 billion) flowing across the border each day.

tags
top news
Despite strong winds, why is Delhi’s air quality on the slide?
Despite strong winds, why is Delhi’s air quality on the slide?
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Delhi govt won’t paste posters outside Covid-19 patients’ houses
Delhi govt won’t paste posters outside Covid-19 patients’ houses
Supreme Court pulls up Centre for ‘evasive’, ‘nonsensical’ Tablighi affidavit
Supreme Court pulls up Centre for ‘evasive’, ‘nonsensical’ Tablighi affidavit
Socialist icon, Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan dies aged 74
Socialist icon, Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan dies aged 74
Trump says wants to hold campaign rally on Saturday in Florida
Trump says wants to hold campaign rally on Saturday in Florida
Coding is the need of the hour, says Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Coding is the need of the hour, says Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Covid update: Poll rallies allowed in India; World Bank’s economy projection
Covid update: Poll rallies allowed in India; World Bank’s economy projection
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyHappy birthday Gauri KhanIAF day 2020SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In