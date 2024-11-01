US Election 2024 live updates: Kamala Harris says Trump becoming ‘increasingly unstable, obsessed with revenge’
US Election 2024 live: Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, the Democratic and Republican contenders for the November 5 US presidential election are undertaking a tour of swing states in the final week of campaigning. Trump and Harris will hold rallies on Friday in Wisconsin's largest city Milwaukee. The former Republican president will return to the Fiserv Forum, where he was crowned his party's presidential nominee. Harris is expected to rely on the star power of rapper Cardi B to attract voters....Read More
Wisconsin is one among the seven battleground states, whose 10 electoral college votes can swing the final results in favour of either Democrats or Republicans. The results here were decided by less than one percentage point in 2016 and 2020.
On Friday, Harris alleged that Trump is becoming “increasingly unstable, obsessed with revenge, consumed with grievance, and he is out for unchecked power,”. Harris sought to differentiate herself from her contender by claiming that she would give even her enemies “a seat at the table”.
Meanwhile, Trump doubled down on his allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 Presidential elections. He sought to capitalise on allegations of potentially fraudulent registrations in Pennsylvania, prompting investigations by local law enforcement. Officials said that there is no evidence the applications have led or will lead to illegal votes.
The two contenders are locked neck and neck, according to pre-poll surveys; most have put Harris marginally ahead of Trump. She was elevated as the Democrats’ presidential nominee after Biden decided not to seek re-election. His performance in the presidential debate with Trump was widely panned, leading to calls from within the party and its donors, to step aside.
Some 63.5 million people have cast their ballots early, more than 40 percent of the 2020 total vote.
US Election 2024 live: Republicans and Democrats battle in court ahead of election day
US Election 2024 live: The Republican National Committee (RNC), which is co-chaired by Trump's daughter-in-law Lara, has filed more than 130 cases, mostly focused on the seven swing states that could decide the final outcome this election.
These lawsuits have been filed for the sake of “election integrity” as Trump alleged that Kamala Harris can win only by “cheating”.
"I know, better than most, the rampant Cheating and Skullduggery that has taken place by the Democrats in the 2020 Presidential Election," Trump said in a Truth Social post.
Democrats claimed that their rivals are preparing the ground for Trump to contest the election results if he loses again.
US Election 2024 live: Harris says Trump would carry ‘enemies list’to White House
US Election 2024 live: Democratic party candidate Kamala Harris slammed Donald Trump saying he would carry an "enemies list" to the White House if elected as the US President.
"If he (Trump) is re-elected, Donald Trump will walk into the office with an enemies list. If I am elected, I will walk in with a 'to-do list' on behalf of you. And at the top of my list is bringing down the cost of your living. That will be my focus every single day as the President," she said.