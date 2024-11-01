US Election 2024 live updates: Kamala Harris says Trump becoming ‘increasingly unstable, obsessed with revenge’

US Election 2024 live: US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally at the Craig Ranch Amphitheater in Las Vegas, Nevada.

US Election 2024 live: Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, the Democratic and Republican contenders for the November 5 US presidential election are undertaking a tour of swing states in the final week of campaigning. Trump and Harris will hold rallies on Friday in Wisconsin's largest city Milwaukee. The former Republican president will return to the Fiserv Forum, where he was crowned his party's presidential nominee. Harris is expected to rely on the star power of rapper Cardi B to attract voters.

Wisconsin is one among the seven battleground states, whose 10 electoral college votes can swing the final results in favour of either Democrats or Republicans. The results here were decided by less than one percentage point in 2016 and 2020.

On Friday, Harris alleged that Trump is becoming “increasingly unstable, obsessed with revenge, consumed with grievance, and he is out for unchecked power,”. Harris sought to differentiate herself from her contender by claiming that she would give even her enemies “a seat at the table”.

Meanwhile, Trump doubled down on his allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 Presidential elections. He sought to capitalise on allegations of potentially fraudulent registrations in Pennsylvania, prompting investigations by local law enforcement. Officials said that there is no evidence the applications have led or will lead to illegal votes.

The two contenders are locked neck and neck, according to pre-poll surveys; most have put Harris marginally ahead of Trump. She was elevated as the Democrats’ presidential nominee after Biden decided not to seek re-election. His performance in the presidential debate with Trump was widely panned, leading to calls from within the party and its donors, to step aside.

Some 63.5 million people have cast their ballots early, more than 40 percent of the 2020 total vote.