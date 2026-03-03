US Embassy in Israel issues advisory, says ‘not in position to evacuate’ amid Iran war

“The US Embassy is not in a position at this time to evacuate or directly assist Americans in departing Israel,” the embassy’s notice on X said.

The advisory comes as the war between Israel-US war with Iran has spread throughout West Asia, with Israel coming under constant fire from Tehran's barrage of missiles since the conflict began on Saturday. Follow Live updates here.

It has asked US citizens to make their own security plans for departing from Israel and has provided some information on the avenues they can avail of.

“The Israeli Ministry of Tourism has begun operating shuttles to the Taba Border Crossing as of March 2. To be added to the passenger list for a shuttle, you must register via the Ministry’s evacuation form,” the advisory read.

The embassy further said that the US government could not guarantee the safety of its citizens choosing to use the Israeli shuttle service.

“Passengers who wish to cross to Jordan may take the shuttle to Eilat and continue independently (by taxi) to the Yitzhak Rabin Border Crossing,” it added.

Impact on US Embassies around West Asia Iran struck the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh with a drone early Tuesday as it kept hitting targets around the region, while the United States and Israel pounded Iran with airstrikes in what US President Donald Trump suggested was just the start of a relentless campaign that could last more than a month.

The attack from two drones on the US Embassy in Riyadh caused a “limited fire” and minor damage, according to Saudi Arabia’s Defence Ministry, and the embassy urged Americans to avoid the compound. The strike followed an attack on the US Embassy in Kuwait, which announced Tuesday it had been closed until further notice.

The State Department also ordered the evacuation of non-emergency personnel and family in Kuwait, as well as Bahrain, Iraq, Qatar, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates as a precaution.

Across Iran’s capital, explosions rang out throughout the night into the early morning, with witnesses describing hearing aircraft overhead. It was not immediately clear what had been hit. And in Lebanon, Israel launched more strikes on Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militia group.

Explosions could be heard and smoke seen in a southern suburb of Beirut. Israel also said its soldiers are “operating in southern Lebanon.” Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency said the Lebanese army was evacuating some of its positions along the border.