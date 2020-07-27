e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / US envoy to Seoul shaves off controversial moustache

US envoy to Seoul shaves off controversial moustache

US ambassador Harry Harris uploaded a video on social media of him getting the moustache shaved off at a traditional Korean barbershop, saying he did so to keep cool in the Seoul summer, while wearing a mask to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

world Updated: Jul 27, 2020 11:18 IST
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Seoul
US ambassador Harry Harris’ moustache is the most controversial moustache in South Korea.
US ambassador Harry Harris’ moustache is the most controversial moustache in South Korea. (US embassy website)
         

The most controversial moustache in South Korea has fallen victim to the razor’s blade, with US ambassador Harry Harris visiting a traditional barbershop months after his facial hair became the object of unusual criticism.

Seoul and Washington are security allies and the US stations 28,500 troops in the country.

But their relationship has been strained in recent years by differences in their approaches to North Korea and over cost-sharing responsibilities.

Harris has several times been the object of controversy in the South, and accused of high-handedness. Even his facial hair became an issue of debate.

The envoy’s mother was Japanese and, with Koreans still bitterly resentful of Tokyo’s 1910-45 colonisation of the peninsula, commentators claimed the moustache alluded to the fashions of imperial governors-general from the period.

In January Harris retorted that his grooming was a matter of personal choice, and that his critics were “cherry picking history”.

But over the weekend he uploaded a video to social media of him getting the moustache shaved off at a traditional Korean barbershop, saying he did so to keep cool in the Seoul summer, while wearing a mask to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

“Glad I did this,” the envoy said in a tweet.

 

“For me it was either keep the ‘stache or lose the mask. Summer in Seoul is way too hot & humid for both. #COVID guidelines matter & I’m a masked man!”

Seoul and Tokyo are both major US allies, democracies and market economies faced with an overbearing China and nuclear-armed North Korea, but are locked in bitter disputes over historical issues.

Earlier this year Harris said: “I understand the historical animosity that exists between both of the countries but I’m not the Japanese American ambassador in Korea, I’m the American ambassador to Korea.

“And to take that history and put it on me simply because an accident of birth I think is a mistake.”

tags
top news
Rajasthan Speaker CP Joshi withdraws Supreme Court plea against Sachin Pilot, rebel Congress MLAs
Rajasthan Speaker CP Joshi withdraws Supreme Court plea against Sachin Pilot, rebel Congress MLAs
Rajasthan guv returns files on convening assembly session, seeks new info
Rajasthan guv returns files on convening assembly session, seeks new info
India moves squadron of missile-firing T-90 tanks to last outpost near Karakoram Pass
India moves squadron of missile-firing T-90 tanks to last outpost near Karakoram Pass
India twists the knife, will only cancel tenders that Chinese firm are set to win
India twists the knife, will only cancel tenders that Chinese firm are set to win
‘Don’t care if stating truth on China costs my political career’: Rahul Gandhi
‘Don’t care if stating truth on China costs my political career’: Rahul Gandhi
Mayawati springs a surprise, heads to court to reclaim her 6 MLAs from Cong
Mayawati springs a surprise, heads to court to reclaim her 6 MLAs from Cong
Nearly 50,000 new Covid-19 cases in one day take India’s tally over 14.35 lakh
Nearly 50,000 new Covid-19 cases in one day take India’s tally over 14.35 lakh
Watch: AK-47 magazines, Chinese grenades seized from LeT hideout in Shopian
Watch: AK-47 magazines, Chinese grenades seized from LeT hideout in Shopian
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In