US extends waiver on sanctions for Russian seaborne oil by 30 days

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Monday that the US administration would extend for 30 days a sanctions waiver allowing trade in Russian seaborne oil after several countries requested more time to continue purchases. A tourist watches the MT Desert Kite oil tanker carrying Russian oil at Narara Marine National Park in the Arabian Sea, Gujarat, India, March 11 , 2026. (REUTERS)

The move will allow temporary access to Russian oil and petroleum products stranded on tankers without breaching strict US sanctions imposed on major Russian oil companies.

Washington had introduced the exemption to ease oil supply concerns and rising prices after Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz during the US-Israeli offensive, though the move has done little to ease gasoline prices in the United States.

“US Treasury is issuing a temporary 30-day general license to provide the most vulnerable nations with the ability to temporarily access Russian oil currently stranded at sea,” said US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

“This extension will provide additional flexibility, and we will work with these nations to provide specific licenses as needed. This general license will help stabilize the physical crude market and ensure oil reaches the most energy-vulnerable countries. It will also help reroute existing supply to countries most in need by reducing China’s ability to stockpile discounted oil,” he added.