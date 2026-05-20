US forces board Iranian-flagged oil tanker in Gulf of Oman amid naval blockade on ports

CENTCOM reaffirmed that the US forces continue to "fully enforce the blockade and have now redirected 91 commercial ships to ensure compliance".

After searching the oil tanker, M/T Celestial Sea, the American forces directed the ship's crew to change their course, the US Central Command said in a post on X. Follow US-Iran war news LIVE updates

The US Marines on Wednesday boarded and searched an Iranian-flagged commercial oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman, suspecting it of attempting to violate the US blockade on Iran's ports.

This is at least the fifth vessel to be boarded since US President Donald Trump ordered a blockade of Iranian ports amid the ongoing war in the Middle East.

Trump believes that the blockade is an effective way to pressure Iran into agreeing to the US demands and reaching a deal that pleases him and Tehran enough to end the war.

The blockade is also a counter to Iran's move to shut off the Strait of Hormuz, the world's most crucial oil chokepoint, which triggered ripples across the global economy.

Shortly after the blockade was enforced, US Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman General Dan Caine said the enforcement actions extend beyond Iranian waters and the area under the US Central Command's control.

Iran seeking mechanism for Hormuz with Oman Amid ongoing tensions over the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei told State TV on Wednesday that Tehran is seeking to establish a mechanism with Oman to ensure sustainable security in the strategic waterway.

Baghaei said that Iran was ready to develop protocols for safe shipping traffic in cooperation with other coastal states, without providing any other details.

We're in final stages of Iran, says Trump US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that things are in the "final stages" with Iran, warning that either the two sides will have a deal or Washington will have to hit Tehran "even harder".

“We may have to hit Iran even harder, but maybe not,” Trump said.

"We're in the final stages of Iran. We'll see what happens. Either have a deal or we're going to do some things that are a little bit nasty, but hopefully that won't happen," he added.

The US President said that the US is going to give the current effort one shot. "I'm in no hurry. Ideally, I'd like to see few people killed, as opposed to a lot. We can do it either way," Trump said.

Efforts on to finalise US-Iran deal Efforts are reportedly ongoing to finalise the contents of an agreement between Iran and the US. The completion of the peace deal could be announced within the next few hours, reported Al Arabiya.

Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, may also reportedly travel to Iran on Thursday to announce the final version of the agreement.

Meanwhile, Iran said that it is examining the new US proposal after a Pakistani mediator visited the Islamic Republic, AFP reported.

"We received the points of view of the American side, and we are currently examining them. The presence of Pakistan's interior minister (Mohsin Naqvi) is aimed at facilitating the exchange of messages," Baghaei told state TV.

However, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson reiterated that Tehran's demands in talks to end the war with the US include the release of Iranian assets frozen abroad, and an end to the US blockade on Iranian ports.