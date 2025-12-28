US 'has become United Nations': Trump announces ceasefire between Thailand, Cambodia

US President Donald Trump on Sunday congratulated the leaders of Thailand and Cambodia on a ceasefire and announced that the fighting between the two neighbouring Southeast Asian nations will stop momentarily. US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia.(File Photo/ AFP)

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump also used the moment to reiterate his claim of mediating eight global conflicts over the past eight months, adding, “Perhaps the United States has become the REAL United Nations.”

“I am pleased to announce that the breakout fighting between Thailand and Cambodia will stop momentarily, and they will go back to living in PEACE, as per our recently agreed to original Treaty. I want to congratulate both great leaders on their brilliance in coming to this rapid and very fair conclusion,” Trump said in the social media post, adding that the outcome was “FAST & DECISIVE, as all of these situations should be!”

Thailand and Cambodia signed a ceasefire agreement on Saturday to end weeks of fighting over long-standing border dispute.

“The United States of America, as always, was proud to help! With all of the wars and conflicts I have settled and stopped over the last eleven months, EIGHT, perhaps the United States has become the REAL United Nations, which has been of very little assistance or help in any of them, including the disaster currently going on between Russia and Ukraine,” the US President added.

Over 47 people have been killed and more than a million displaced in three weeks of fighting on both sides, according to official figures.

As per the ceasefire agreement, the two countries have pledged to cease fire, freeze troop movements and allow civilians living in border areas to return home as soon as possible.

The senior diplomats from both the countries met in China a day after the announcement of ceasefire for two days of talks. Along with the US, China and Malaysia helped in the Malaysia, with Beijing trying to strengthen its role in the mediation.

Trump's remarks come a day ahead of his meeting with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which the latter will deliberate on the 20-point peace formula.