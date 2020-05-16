e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 16, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / US House votes to allow ‘proxy’ voting during coronavirus crisis

US House votes to allow ‘proxy’ voting during coronavirus crisis

Republicans argued the Democrats’ rules change proposal was unconstitutional and unnecessary.

world Updated: May 16, 2020 05:47 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Prashasti Singh
Reuters | Posted by: Prashasti Singh
Washington
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi can trigger the remote voting procedure for the first time in Congress’ history if she deems it necessary.
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi can trigger the remote voting procedure for the first time in Congress’ history if she deems it necessary.(REUTERS)
         

The US House of Representatives on Friday approved a historic change to its rules, allowing lawmakers to vote by “proxy” from remote locations temporarily, as they also moved toward a vote on $3 trillion in new coronavirus emergency aid.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

By a mostly partisan vote of 217-189, the House approved the rules change proposed by Democrats, allowing Speaker Nancy Pelosi to trigger the remote voting procedure for the first time in Congress’ history if she deems it necessary.

Currently, House members must appear in the House chamber to cast their votes on legislation. That requirement has become cumbersome as lawmakers shelter in their homes in an attempt to help limit the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus that has killed more than 85,000 people in the United States.

The special procedure is intended to be in effect during the coronavirus crisis.

Republicans argued the Democrats’ rules change proposal was unconstitutional and unnecessary.

The House is next expected to vote on whether to approve the new emergency aid package - an estimated $3 trillion on top of $3 trillion already enacted - that Republicans also oppose. If passed, the Republican-controlled Senate is expected to block it.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In