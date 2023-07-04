US Independence day: What’s open and closed on Fourth of July, a definitive list

As Americans across the country celebrate Independence day, for many it would mean a day off. The Fourth of July marks the US Independence day as the Declaration of Independence was adopted in 1776 on this day. This year, the Fourth of July falls on a Tuesday. Wondering what will be open and what will be closed on the Fourth of July? Here's a definitive list: Fourth of July: Fireworks explode over Las Vegas during a 4th of July Fireworks show. (AP)

Retail

Most major grocers, like Kroger (KR) and Walmart, will be open. Target (TGT) will also be open during normal hours while Trader Joe will close at 5 pm on July 4th.Wholesale retailers will be closed or on alternate hours, Costco will be closed and Sam’s Club will be operating on shorter hours- 8am to 6pm for plus members and 10am to 6pm for club members. Local businesses may also have alternate hours.

Financial services

As July 4 is a federal reserve banking holiday, most bank branches across the country will be closed. The Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange will also be closed. Although, online banking services and ATMs will be available.

Postal services

The US Postal Service will be closed and won’t be delivering mail. Normal FedEx services will also be closed. All United Postal Service operations will be closed except for UPS Express Critical, CNN reported.

Government offices

Non-essential government offices will be closed on Fourth of July.

